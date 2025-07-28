Will Ospreay sends a heartfelt message to his real-life partner after her first main event in AEW

Will Ospreay is currently recovering from several injuries that he revealed he has been suffering from for a long time. While he may not be able to compete for All Elite Wrestling for the next few weeks, he is supporting his fellow wrestlers from home. Recently, he sent a heartfelt message to his real-life partner, Alex Windsor, who competed in her first AEW main event last week.Windsor faced her long-time rival, Athena, in a grueling match for the ROH Women's World Championship at Collision. It was a stellar clash between the stars who gave their all in the ring to prove who was better. Despite an incredible performance, Windsor failed to win the title. But still, it was a big moment for The Iron Willed, who competed in the main event of Collision.Taking to X, Will Ospreay expressed pride over an amazing performance by his fiancée. He also appreciated her opponent, Athena, by giving her equal props for a solid main event at Collision. With a supportive tone, The Aerial Assassin wrote the following message:&quot;Absolute Pride for the Mrs on her first ever TV main event. Her &amp; Athena put on such a sick match!&quot; wrote Ospreay.Check out his X post below:AEW has been portraying Alex Windsor as a big star in the women's division. She recently signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling and got a main event slot in her second match in the company. That said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Iron Willed from here on.Dave Meltzer expressed serious concern over Will Ospreay's AEW futureWill Ospreay recently revealed on AEW Dynamite that he had been suffering from a neck injury for the past 10 months. Therefore, he will be out for a while to recover before he can compete again in the ring. While it was speculated that Ospreay may get time off for the rest of the year, The Aerial Assassin promised that he would be trying to make a comeback by next month.Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Ospreay has been suffering from two herniated discs. He said it might require up to a year of time off to fully recover. However, he is surprised that the former AEW International Champion has promised to make a return before the end of August.“It’s shocking that he said he’d be back in a month with two herniated discs… It sure sounded like something that should be a year off. When he said that—and I knew it was a shoot—I thought, ‘This is not good at all,'&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T - Ringside News]The 32-year-old has stated that he will give his best to make a comeback before AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London next month. Only time will tell if Will Ospreay will be able to pull off such a quick recovery by the time the company reaches the event.