The Hurt Syndicate member officially replaced

A member of The Hurt Syndicate has been replaced for an upcoming wrestling event after it was announced that he had been pulled from the show. The star has been replaced by another AEW performer.

Shelton Benjamin joined All Elite Wrestling last year and aligned with MVP and Bobby Lashley after spending several years of his wrestling career in WWE. The Gold Standard has been quite active on the independent wrestling scene over the past year as well.

The former WWE Superstar was announced to appear on the Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling's The House Always Wins event for months. However, ahead of the April 17 event in Las Vegas, it was announced that Shelton had been pulled from the show.

Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling has now announced his replacement via its official X handle. It was announced that CMLL legend Hechicero, who has also competed in the Jacksonville-based company, will replace Shelton Benjamin in a match against Kevin Blackwood.

MVP reveals The Hurt Syndicate's potential plans before retirement

The Hurt Syndicate has been dominating the AEW tag team division, as Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley currently hold the World Tag Team Title. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, MVP admitted that the group members were at the tail end of their respective careers.

The veteran further revealed the group's plans, stating that The Hurt Syndicate would after singles titles after its current reign with tag team gold before riding into the sunset.

"We wanted to come over, we wanted to have fun, work with some new talent. We know the clock is ticking; we're at the tail end of our careers, and we wanted to make some guys on the way out. So, we are just beginning, we have plans. We're going to run these tag titles for a while, and then, when we're done with that, we're going to get some singles championships for Shelton and Bobby, and then when we're done with that; we're gonna make some new stars, and we're going to move on into the sunset!" he said.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Bobby Lashley and Co. in AEW.

