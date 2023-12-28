"The internet likes to pick us as the guys to hate" – Top AEW star defends Chris Jericho over online hatred

A top AEW star recently spoke in support of former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who often gets slated on social media and receives online hate.

The star in question is none other than Sammy Guevara, who is one of the closest friends of Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling. Jericho is also kind of a mentor to Guevara, as the Spanish God has picked up a lot of things from The Ocho which has helped him in his young career.

Speaking on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Guevara defended The Ocho and shared some heartfelt words for Chris Jericho.

"I feel like maybe because it's Jericho and me and the internet likes to pick us as the guys to hate or whatever. I'll say this about Chris, I feel like he gets a target on his back just because he's doing it at such a high level for such a long time. The fact that he's still doing it for 33 years is a testament to him. The motivation to keep going is hard, I'm 13 years into this and sometimes I struggle to get motivation." [22:11 onwards]

Sammy Guevara reveals the ideas Cody Rhodes had for his last AEW match

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently revealed the ideas that Cody Rhodes had for his last match in All Elite Wrestling, which was against the Spanish God himself.

Cody Rhodes unsuccessfully defended his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara in a ladder match at the AEW Beach Break event before making his shocking WWE return.

Speaking on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the former TNT Champion revealed how Rhodes was willing to do anything for his last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"He was down for everything, he wanted to do so much craziness. This was his last AEW match, I didn't know at that time, maybe he knew. But like, he wanted to go balls to the wall like the ending, he wanted to do like a Superplex to the outside through a ladder and all this. I'm like, 'We got to get up and still climb this ladder,' and yeah, we ended up doing (a) Swanton with the ladder that didn't break, (and I) literally broke my back." [H/T: Insights with Chris Van Vliet]

