"The next day WWE's wellness dept. called me and got me to rehab" - Top AEW star recalls hitting rock bottom

Several current AEW stars were once signed to WWE. While some were immensely successful during their time there, others were not.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He is the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes and half-brother of current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. His lengthy career has been polarising. However, his Goldust character in World Wrestling Entertainment is iconic.

Dustin Rhodes is one of Tony Khan's most trusted roster members. Things have been going well for him. But it is no secret that years ago, he had a severe drug and alcohol problem. The 55-year-old recently released a statement on X explaining how his life between 2000 and 2008 was a wreck. However, his story had a happy ending since he went to rehab and managed to clean up his act.

"I needed help. I'm sure he (his father) thought something bad had happened to me. The next day @WWE's wellness dept. called me and got me to rehab. I was on 50-70 pills a day, 1/2 gallon of vodka a fay, 8 ball of cocaine every 2 days. When I say I was near death, I was near death. Rehab- in detox for 8 days and then on day 30, I walked out of rehab never wanting to return. I went to NA/AA meetings everyday for 2 yrs straight and worked my program to the bone to stay clean and sober. I was given a second chance by God and God only. I thank God daily," he wrote.

How many titles did Dustin Rhodes win in WWE?

Dustin Rhodes has won 13 championships in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is a three-time WWF Intercontinental Champion, a seven-time WWF Hardcore Champion, a one-time World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

It remains to be seen if he will make a return to the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future.

