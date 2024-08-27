"The next member of The Learning Tree" - Fans make wild predictions about top RAW star jumping ship to AEW

According to a new rumor in the pro wrestling community, a top RAW star might jump ship to AEW soon. The talent in question is none other than Jey Uso.

Speaking on the recent edition of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi Fatu commented on Main Event Jey Uso's current run in WWE. He was dissatisfied with WWE not giving his son a major push in the company. As a result, he said that the Yeet Man should join another company like AEW because his efforts are not being rewarded.

“We already know, the kid is so good. WWE ain't the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wanted to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE's making on him,” the WWE Hall of Famer said.

This statement from Rikishi spread chaos over the internet and fans are constantly talking about it on X. The wrestling universe is making wild predictions that Jey might end up in AEW. One fan speculated that he could be the next member of the Chris Jericho-led Learning Tree stable.

"The next member of the learning tree," said a fan

This user wrote, "The rizz man is all elite"

But some of the fans believe that Uso is having a great run in WWE. Therefore, he will not leave the promotion.

Another fan commented, "He’s not leaving wwe anytime soon."

"I don't even think Jey cares, he just be vibing and going to work meanwhile Kish is going off every week," a person said.

Jey Uso comments on Sami Zayn welcoming him to RAW

Jey Uso recently made an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC where he talked about Sami Zayn. He stated that when he first moved to RAW (after breaking his alliance with The Bloodline), The Underdog from the Underground welcomed him with open arms.

He added that Sami is the only one he trusts on RAW and even called him his brother. He also revealed that when The former Honorary Uce joined The Bloodline, he didn't like him at first, but he won him over just like the other members of the stable.

