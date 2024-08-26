Jey Uso reveals he had a problem with 7-time WWE champion's behavior in real life: "I really didn't like it"

While Sami Zayn has had some of the most intriguing storylines in the past, his work with The Bloodline clearly stands out as a highlight of his career. The former Intercontinental Champion was named the Honorary Uce after he managed to gain the trust of Roman Reigns, and eventually over everyone in the faction.

One man who didn't enjoy Sami Zayn's involvement in the faction initially was Jey Uso. The former tag team champion was adamant about taking Zayn out of the Bloodline. However, the latter managed to gain his trust as well, eventually ending up being best friends.

During his appearance at the Fanatics Fest NYC, Jey Uso addressed his relationship with Zayn. The 39-year-old called Zayn his brother and stated that he was the only one he trusted when he moved to RAW.

"My dawg. Sami is an Honorary Uce for life. He's the only one on Raw that I trust, he took me in when I first came to Raw. Sami Zayn is my brother, for sure," said Jey [H/T Fightful]

The former tag team champion also revealed that he didn't like Zayn's behavior. However, he called the seven-time WWE champion (two tag team titles, four-time Intercontinental Champion, and former NXT Champion) one of his favorite performers and said that he learned a lot from him.

"It was borderline real, too. In the beginning, I really didn't like it. I didn't. 'How you get in my family locker room? Peace out.' He grew on me like he grew on all of us. He definitely helped. High key, one of my favorite performers to watch. I like how he acts, I like how he cuts promos, I like the way he moves in the ring. Always learning from every one of my peers. Anyone in the locker room, from the top to the bottom, we're a real family," added Jey [H/T Fightful]

Will Jey Uso and Sami Zayn help Roman Reigns take down the Bloodline?

It is clear that Roman Reigns can't take down the Bloodline single-handedly. Though the Original Tribal Chief has taken down every member of the faction in the past few weeks, the numbers game won't be easy to handle. One man who would seemingly side with Reigns, once he returns, is former tag team champion Jimmy Uso.

However, the former Undisputed Champion would still be two men short. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have been quite like a tag team on RAW. The two best friends making their way back to the blue brand to help Reigns even the odds would make perfect sense.

This could eventually lead to the reunion of the Usos and help add a lot of anticipation for the story. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both Jey Uso and Sami Zayn next.

The latest rumors around the wrestling world are that Jey and Zayn are on course to eventually reunite with Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen how that pans out.

