Jey Uso could leave WWE and go to AEW, says Rikishi

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has seen a meteoric rise in popularity ever since he kick-started his singles career with a move to RAW. The Uce now commands the flow of the crowd each time he enters the arena and makes the fans ‘Yeet’ with him to his entrance theme. However, WWE legend Rikishi believes that his son isn’t getting the rewards for his labor in the company.

In the latest episode of RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, Rikishi called out the lack of push received by Mr. Yeet from the company. He noted that he has yet to win a singles title or even get a title shot. Noting that if The Uce continuously gets denied a bigger role, Rikishi said that he could make his way to Tony Khan’s AEW.

“We already know, the kid is so good. WWE ain't the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wanted to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE's making on him.” [35:31 - 35:45]

So far, Jey Uso has been entertaining the WWE Universe without complaints every week. However, it is true that the Stamford-based promotion’s push for him compared to his hold on the crowd is rather underwhelming.

Rikishi was also upset that while The Uce wasn’t receiving the world title shot, he wasn’t getting a shot at the Intercontinental Title either, which recently changed hands from Sami Zayn to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam.

Why should Jey Uso stay away from Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Championship?

Recently, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a number one contender’s tournament for the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker mocked this as an attempt to deny him a match at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. However, Jey Uso cut a promo where he said he was looking forward to becoming the number one contender.

Although this would be a good opportunity for Mr. Yeet to shine, winning this tournament would possibly set him up for another failure. WWE may not be interested in making Breakker drop the IC Title so soon and if he does, there is a chance that he loses all his momentum.

Moreover, Jey Uso is also possibly involved with Rhea Ripley and the new Judgment Day’s affairs right now. Thus, there is a chance that he could possibly find himself helping The Terror Twins. Lastly, Roman Reigns is back and is in need of allies to stand up against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Hence, The Uce could reunite with The Original Tribal Chief and fight against Jacob Fatu and The Tongans.

It would be interesting to see which direction WWE chooses for The Yeet Man next.

