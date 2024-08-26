Rikishi wants to ask Jey Uso to take a break from WWE for one specific reason

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is easily one of the hottest names in pro wrestling right now. The Uce has a huge fan following that ‘Yeets’ with him every week each time he enters the arena. Despite this popularity, his father and WWE legend Rikishi Fatu wants him to take a break for a rather distasteful reason.

Speaking in the latest episode of his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, the Samoan pro wrestling legend said that Jey Uso’s character isn’t getting the justice it deserves. Rikishi spoke about the matter after a fan wanted his view on why The Yeet Man still doesn’t have a singles title.

Sharing his disappointment about it, Rikishi said that he wanted to ask his son to take time off since the writers don’t seem to know what to do with his character.

“I'm at this point where I just want to call my son, ‘Hey, go ahead and just take a break. Because obviously, them writers don't know where to put you or where you can write something that's right for the character of Jey Uso, The Yeet Man.’” [32:56 - 33:13]

Many feel Rikishi’s words stand true, given that Jey Uso isn’t involved in any major feud with any superstar right now. He has fought some big matches against Gunther, Damian Priest, and The Judgment Day, while also briefly teaming up with Sami Zayn. However, he has yet to make win a singles title or even an opportunity at it.

Although it seems that Mr. Yeet’s character is currently gathering no moss, WWE could be integrating him into one of its biggest ongoing storylines.

Jey Uso receives another interesting message from Rhea Ripley

Main Event Jey Uso has been actively showing interest in Rhea Ripley ever since she returned after her injury hiatus. Notably, The Uce was very excited to know that Mami was having issues with Dom, and was possibly single at the time.

Since then, the duo have exchanged several flirty messages. Recently, The Eradicator wished Mr. Yeet a happy birthday with a special message via her Instagram Story.

The image showcases Mami with her arm around The Uce and the caption also had a red rose, further hinting at a romantic angle.

Mr. Yeet is also one of the participants in the tournament to decide the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He also cut a backstage promo after the tournament’s announcement. Thus, while his character isn’t doing much right now, he could soon get catapulted into something big. It would be interesting to see if Main Event Jey receives a singles title opportunity soon.

