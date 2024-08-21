3 reasons why Jey Uso must not feud with Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Jey Uso seems to have set himself up for success on this week's episode of RAW. Following the announcement that there would be a tournament to decide the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship, 'Main Event' Jey Uso made his intentions known. As things stand, he plans on challenging Bron Breakker for the title.

This decision has elicited mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. On the one hand, fans are happy to see Jey Uso make that run for a singles title that he deserves. But, on the other hand, some are confused as to why he has shifted his focus to the IC title, just days after claiming both he and Sami Zayn would go after the World Tag Team Championship. Regardless, it is what it is.

That being said, Jey Uso may be better off not challenging Bron Breakker. While he is undoubtedly one of WWE's top singles stars, going after the IC title may not be in his best interests. And, here are three reasons why that is so.

#3. There is nothing to gain from a rivalry with Bron Breakker

Since becoming a singles star, there has been a certain trend that has followed Jey Uso around. Every time he had been in contention for a singles title, he gave it his all, usually wowing the WWE Universe, but to no avail. In other words, he came so close to winning his first singles title, only to lose in the end.

Given the current situation, there is no reason why history won't repeat itself against Bron Breakker. As things stand, Breakker is one of the hottest talents in WWE right now. Taking that into consideration, WWE would want to keep the momentum going, meaning the Main Event would likely have no chance of coming out on top.

#2. It would be a mistake to have Breakker lose the title

Riding off the coattails of the previous reason, Bron Breakker has the most to lose from this feud. That is, assuming he drops the title to Jey Uso. If that comes to pass, Breakker's momentum might instantly be killed.

As mentioned earlier, Breakker is one of WWE's top superstars. He is destined for great things and could very well be the face of the company one day. However, those plans could be derailed if he loses the title to Jey, especially considering it has been less than 100 days since he became champion.

#1. Jey Uso will likely return to The Bloodline very soon

Jey Uso may be interested in the Intercontinental Championship right now, but it may not be as important in terms of long-term storytelling. As many already know, reports and rumors suggest that the Main Event could be making the switch to SmackDown soon. A switch that would see him return to The Bloodline.

Now, keep in mind, that this is not the current iteration of The Bloodline, but rather the original group, which would consist of him, Sami Zayn, his brother Jimmy Uso, and the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. If that proves to be the case, his winning the IC title would make no sense. After all, all the focus would be on the civil war, which would likely overshadow the title and jeopardize it completely.

At this point, though, this is nothing more than speculation. Only time will tell if Jey wins the IC title, let alone if he wins the tournament.

