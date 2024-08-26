Rikishi upset at WWE due to ex-Bloodline member's booking; wants them to "give this kid a shot"

WWE legend Rikishi Fatu has been expressing his dissatisfaction with how the company is booking its matches for a former Bloodline member. Recently, however, the Samoan pro wrestling legend alleged that the Stamford-based promotion has needlessly stagnated the career of a hardworking superstar.

In the latest episode of the RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, Rikishi addressed the lack of push Jey Uso was receiving. He noted that Mr. Yeet deserved to win the Money in the Bank Briefcase, but was made to lose the match. Then, rather distastefully, he also mentioned that the original winner of the contract, Drew McIntyre, also didn’t do anything with it and lost it in a jiffy.

Extending his concerns further, he remarked that despite the mega popularity Jey Uso enjoys, he has yet to receive even a title shot, let alone a championship belt.

“What business sense does that make for a company to let the most exciting guy, a guy that is not a liability, a guy that shows up and shows out, a guy that does his job, what does it hurt the company to even give this kid a shot?” [32:13 - 32:33]

Because of this attitude of the company, Rikishi even said that he wants The Uce to take some time off television.

Why does Rikishi want Jey Uso to take a break from WWE?

Despite Jey Uso having a massive sway with the WWE Universe right now, Rikishi wants Main Event Jey to take a break from pro wrestling. Explaining his reasoning behind it, he said that the writers were clueless about what to do with his character. Thus, Mr. Yeet wasn’t really getting the justice he deserved.

“I'm at this point where I just want to call my son, ‘Hey, go ahead and just take a break. Because obviously, them writers don't know where to put you or where you can write something that's right for the character of Jey Uso, The Yeet Man.’” [32:56 - 33:13]

Many members of the WWE Universe seem to agree with this statement since they aren’t seeing The Uce win too many big matches. He has fought against Gunther, Damian Priest, and The Judgment Day. However, he isn’t in any direct feud with any superstar, unlike Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and other names on the red brand.

It would be interesting to see if WWE plans something big for Mr. Yeet, or if Rikishi calls his son, and The Uce takes a break for some time from the Stamford-based promotion.

