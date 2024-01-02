"The next Randy Orton" from AEW gets a message from legend after flattering claim (Exclusive)

A top AEW star was recently called the next Randy Orton by Ric Flair and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter has given his opinion on Flair's big claim.

The star in question is Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), who recently lost his AEW World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view event. MJF is now officially the longest-reigning World Champion in All Elite Wrestling's history after his incredibly successful reign.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter congratulated MJF for his induction into the Jewish Athlete Hall of Fame and stated:

"Congratulations to MJF because he was recently inducted into the Jewish Athlete Hall of Fame which is pretty cool. You can take that as a compliment because, for Ric Flair, Randy Orton is an all-encompassing professional wrestler professional wrestler. So to get that compliment from The Nature Boy, take it to the bank. [1:30-1:35]

AEW veteran Ric Flair recently claimed MJF could become the next Randy Orton

The 16-time World Champion Ric Flair helped shape the star Randy Orton is today and he believes AEW's MJF has all the tools to be the next viper.

In an interview with Wrestling Classic, The Nature Boy claimed that MJF could be the next Randy Orton.

"Well number one, I think he’s (MJF) actually — he comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring and he’s got a good interview, he’s got a great look, he worked hard. I think he’s got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV and I think the future is unlimited for him and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him," he said [H/T: PostWrestling.com]

Do you agree with Ric Flair? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from the H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.