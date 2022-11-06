ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was involved in a promo segment on Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. The Ocho and former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara were in an interview segment where Guevara teased a baby face turn. WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell was also impressed with the story angle.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jericho successfully defended his title against two-time ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana. Following the match, a brawl broke out between the Jericho Appreciation Society and members of the Blackpool Combat Club. Both Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli targeted The Ocho.

After the brawl on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson issued a challenge to Chris Jericho and asked him to choose his challenger, him or Claudio Castagnoli. The ROH Champion mentioned that he would take on both of them and added Guevara to the mix.

Jericho mentioned that the former TNT Champion would do the right thing and walk away. As the camera focused on Guevara, he was seen with a cheeky smirk on his face, hinting that he, too, wants to capture the ROH World Title.

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the matter. He was impressed with the subtle story-telling, and the idea that Sammy Guevara could turn on Jericho intrigued him.

“I liked it, because Jericho says, “and at the end of the day, we all know you’ll do the right thing.” Sammy Guevara’s look was like, “what the hell” and he walked off. Then we come back, now we’re going to ask him, but he blows past it. But the seed’s already there." Dutch Mantell said [1:04:22 - 1:04:42]

Dutch Mantell believes Chris Jericho will remain a heel

During the same episode, the WWE veteran further noted that Sammy Guevara might not remain a heel once he turns on Chris Jericho. Mantell was confident that The Ocho was not going to change his character and become a good guy and thus believes the right thing to do would be for the former TNT Champion to switch roles.

"I doubt if Guevara is going to be a heel after this match. Because I don’t think Jericho’s going to be a babyface. So you can kind of tell which way it’s going to go, but I’m interested in seeing it.” [1:04:57 - 1:05:13]

Jericho's challenge is seemingly for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

