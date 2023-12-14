Jon Moxley plays the audience like a fine-tuned guitar, and the wrestling icon knows how to get a reaction out of them. He also does what is best for business and is generally well-liked. He has had a stellar career spanning several wrestling promotions, including WWE.

The former Shield member is now one of the contenders in the brand-new AEW Continental Classic tournament. One particular spot in a gold league match that featured him and Swerve Strickland has got the audience talking.

During the match, he proceeded to kiss Swerve on the lips, not just a peck on the cheek. That spot made it online, and the audience went berserk with their reactions.

"LMAOOOO MOX GAVE SWERVE A KISS AND SWERVE KISSED HIM BACK???#AEW #AEWDynamite," the post read.

Watch the clip and read the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Reactions 1

Reactions 2

AEW pushes the envelope when it comes to unique spots in its matches. At Full Gear, Swerve Strickland had a 'blood drinking' spot during his Texas Death Match with "Hangman" Adam Page. The 'kiss move' is something that's straight out of WWE's Attitude Era and is rarely seen in the PG era of wrestling programming.

Wrestling programming has seen a sea-change since the 90s version of it, with companies and audiences frowning on something as basic as 'blading'.

Jon Moxley's win over Swerve Strickland in Continental Classic match is being questioned online

Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose in WWE, is having a great run in AEW and has precious little to prove. However, the audience was left questioning whether he won because of a botch by the referee.

Jon Moxley, unfortunately, has been part of more than one botch in his AEW career. Earlier, at AEW: Grand Slam, he was the victim of another referee botch, and had to go through Ray Fenix's finishing move twice, even as he suffered a concussion during the match.

Do you think the current, watered-down version of wrestling programming is better than the earlier edgy content? Tell us in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.