The Usos hit back at popular AEW tag team's response to their recent accolade

The Usos were placed in the number one spot in PWI 100 top tag teams in the wrestling industry. While many current talents were unhappy, some took to social media to share their disappointment. AEW's FTR and popular ROH tag team, The Briscoe Brothers, shared their thoughts on the Bloodline member's win.

Jimmy and Jey Uso became the undisputed WWE tag team champions in May this year. They defeated RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) to unify the RAW Tag Team Titles with their SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The last time the brothers achieved this accolade of PWI Top Tag Team was around eight years ago.

Roman Reigns became the undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. Since then, all members of The Bloodline have had to be at par with their leader and attain tag team gold to assert their dominance over RAW and SmackDown.

Following PWI's official announcement on social media, some talents and fans cited their excitement about the accolade while some disagreed, to which the brothers responded:

"A lot of Salty a** tag teams out there huh??…#WeTheOnes," they wrote.

Paul Heyman applauded The Usos' achievement

Paul Heyman, the Wise Man to The Bloodline, has consistently elevated the stable's accolades and wins. Besides accompanying them to the ring and attending their matches at ringside, he has been their biggest cheerleader.

Following The Usos' achievement, the Special Counsel took to Instagram to share a story about how no one held a candle next to Jimmy and Jey Uso:

"Was there ever any doubt? Is anyone in the entire industry even close to being in their league? THE USOS #GOAT TAG TEAM," he wrote.

The Usos have been SmackDown tag team champions for 507 days and counting. Many tag teams like The New Day, The Street Profits, RK Bro, and others have battled for the titles, but the brothers have always emerged victorious, while not all have been without help from family members.

