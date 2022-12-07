Paul Heyman showered The Usos with praise following the duo finishing #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's (PWI) Top 100 Tag Teams of the Year list.

The duo, who are part of The Bloodline, have been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since the May 20 episode of SmackDown. They won the RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro that night.

Their stranglehold over the Tag Team division in WWE has been unprecedented. It has been over 500 days since Jimmy and Jey won the Blue Brand's tag titles at the Money in the Bank premium live event in 2021.

This is the first time The Usos have won PWI's Tag Team of the Year award, having last won it in 2014. For the past 8 years, they have been pipped to the honor by the likes of The New Day, The Golden Role Models (Bayley and Sasha Banks), and The Young Bucks, who won the award last year.

Paul Heyman, who is Roman Reigns' on-screen counsel, posted the cover of the latest edition of PWI magazine on his Instagram story. The Wiseman claimed that the twins were the clear choice.

"Was there ever any doubt? Is anyone in the entire industry even close to being in their league? THE USOS #GOAT TAG TEAM," he wrote

AEW's Dax Harwood objects to the rankings, calls out Paul Heyman

The Usos are not the only tag team who have had a phenomenal year. Another duo that is part of this conversation are AEW's FTR. Dax Harwood has objected to PWI's ranking and called out Paul Heyman in the process.

In terms of major titles won, FTR has arguably had one of the most successful years of any tag team. They are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, the NJPW Tag Team Champions, and the AAA Tag Team Champions. They have also challenged for the AEW Tag Titles on multiple occasions this year.

Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to express his disagreement with The Usos being called 2022's best tag team. He replied to PWI's post and accused Heyman of writing this year's Tag Team list.

"Did Paul Heyman write this issue? ‘Cause this s**t FULL of lies."

FTR has never been honored as Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Tag Team of the Year. The closest they have come was in 2020, when they finished behind The Golden Role Models and placed second.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Do you think The Usos deserved to be Tag Team of The Year? Yes No 0 votes