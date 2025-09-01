  • home icon
  "The Vision clears," "Both are ratings killers" - Fans compare Seth Rollins' group to major AEW faction after Clash in Paris 2025

"The Vision clears," "Both are ratings killers" - Fans compare Seth Rollins' group to major AEW faction after Clash in Paris 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 01, 2025 02:22 GMT
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch caused chaos at Clash in Paris
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris [Image Credit: WWE's X]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has taken control of the promotion after introducing a new faction. He, Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker have been a crucial part of Monday Night RAW since WrestleMania. Fans have been comparing The Vision to AEW's Death Riders.

Jon Moxley and his army faced heavy criticism at the end of 2024. The faction wasn't doing anything new. They would usually ambush the upcoming AEW World Championship contender and defeat him at the pay-per-view. However, in 2025, things started to get interesting with them once again.

At Clash in Paris, Rollins defeated LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way match. His wife Becky Lynch helped The Architect retain his World Heavyweight Championship, seemingly adding a female star to the faction. After The Man's addition, fans pointed out that the Death Riders are similar to the WWE faction.

Fans on X claimed that Seth Rollins' faction was inspired by the Death Riders, and the majority of them deemed the two as rating killers.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Veteran believes Seth Rollins might get betrayed

The World Heavyweight Champion took Bron Breakker under his wing this year. However, fans sensed tension between them multiple times.

While speaking on UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter claimed that the former NXT Champion could potentially topple Rollins in the future.

"I think Bron Breakker will turn. I never say turn on... Turn against Seth Rollins. I think that's gonna be somewhere down the road. You can tell that Bron Breakker is looking to break out on his own a bit... I think they are looking at him as Paul Heyman would say, he's the future of the business. He is gonna headline WrestleMania. But he has gotta get out of the, he has gotta become an individual," he said.

It will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch fits into The Vision.

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Neda Ali
