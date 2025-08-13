Seth Rollins on the verge of a betrayal in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Seth Rollins has pulled off another massive swerve by bagging the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, there may be problems on the horizon for him. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Bron Breakker is likely to turn on The Visionary soon.

Ad

Bron Breakker has had a stellar rise in the Stamford-based promotion, having performed exceptionally well in NXT before moving to the main WWE roster. While he is an ally of Seth Rollins for now, Apter believes he may turn against the reigning champion to establish his individuality.

Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Apter stated:

"I think Bron Breakker will turn. I never say turn on... Turn against Seth Rollins. I think that's gonna be somewhere down the road. You can tell that Bron Breakker is looking to break out on his own a bit... I think they are looking at him as Paul Heyman would say, he's the future of the business. He is gonna headline WrestleMania. But he has gotta get out of the, he has gotta become an individual." [23:28 onwards]

Ad

Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Bill Apter thinks Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will fight in WWE first

According to Apter, Breakker will probably tussle with Bronson first to build up the story.

Adding to his previous comments on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist explained his perspective and stated:

"I think there's gonna be trouble with him and Bronson Reed. I think there is gonna be an issue there and an issue with Seth Rollins down the road, saying to Bron Breakker, 'I think you are getting a little too cocky.' I really think that's gonna happen." [24:08 onwards]

Ad

For now, only time will tell if Apter's prediction about the WWE star will prove to be correct down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!