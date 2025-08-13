Seth Rollins on the verge of a betrayal in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Seth Rollins has pulled off another massive swerve by bagging the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, there may be problems on the horizon for him. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Bron Breakker is likely to turn on The Visionary soon.
Bron Breakker has had a stellar rise in the Stamford-based promotion, having performed exceptionally well in NXT before moving to the main WWE roster. While he is an ally of Seth Rollins for now, Apter believes he may turn against the reigning champion to establish his individuality.
Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Apter stated:
"I think Bron Breakker will turn. I never say turn on... Turn against Seth Rollins. I think that's gonna be somewhere down the road. You can tell that Bron Breakker is looking to break out on his own a bit... I think they are looking at him as Paul Heyman would say, he's the future of the business. He is gonna headline WrestleMania. But he has gotta get out of the, he has gotta become an individual." [23:28 onwards]
Bill Apter thinks Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will fight in WWE first
According to Apter, Breakker will probably tussle with Bronson first to build up the story.
Adding to his previous comments on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist explained his perspective and stated:
"I think there's gonna be trouble with him and Bronson Reed. I think there is gonna be an issue there and an issue with Seth Rollins down the road, saying to Bron Breakker, 'I think you are getting a little too cocky.' I really think that's gonna happen." [24:08 onwards]
For now, only time will tell if Apter's prediction about the WWE star will prove to be correct down the line.
