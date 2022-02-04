"The guy was incredible" - WCW veteran reminisces about his early days alongside Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is known for his time in American wrestling promotions. The 51-year-old star became famous while in WCW and rose to new heights when he signed with WWE at the turn of the century.

However, hardcore Le Champion fans know that the star spent a lengthy amount of time in Japan in the early stages of his career. During his various stints in Japan, Jericho even wrestled Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero before both wrestlers made it big.

Another wrestler Chris Jericho worked with during his early days in Japan was The Warlord. The veteran wrestler recently spoke on The Hannibal TV, where he fondly reminisced about his time with Jericho while in Japan.

"I loved when Chris and I stepped up over there [Japan]," said The Warlord. "I would take him to Shabu Shabu or Yakiniku [restaurants]. It was all you could eat. We would eat so many plates over there that they would say ‘You can’t come back here no more. You eat too much, like Sumo wrestler.’ We had good matches too." (00:02)

The Warlord then recalled how he tried to help Jericho get bigger by eating "really good" and training hard.

"Chris wanted to get bigger, so I’d make him eat really good [and] take him to the gym, get a good train," The Warlord continued. "Afterwards have another meal and then go back to the airport. Look what Chris did in that stuff? I mean, the guy was incredible. I mean, ECW? WCW? WWF? He’s done it all!" (01:58)

The Warlord still wrestles today, even after he was forced to retire on two separate occasions. The veteran has also noted that he would like to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, alongside The Barbarian as The Powers of Pain. The tag team was once featured extensively on WWE between 1988 and 1992.

Could Chris Jericho be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

in 2010, Chris Jericho was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. But there has been absolutely no word on when or if Jericho will be able to join his fellow alums in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Chris Jericho's jump to AEW was surprising to say the least, but the star is reportedly still on good terms with WWE. The star was also featured on a Broken Skull Sessions episode alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Between being allowed on Austin's show as well as even once saying he misses working with Vince McMahon, the star could eventually end up in the Hall of Fame.

