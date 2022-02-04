WWE legend hopes to join Vince McMahon's Hall of Fame while he is still alive

The Warlord would like The Powers of Pain and Demolition to be inducted into Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame one day.

The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian and The Warlord) featured prominently on WWE television between 1988 and 1992. Demolition (Ax and Smash, later Crush and Smash) also appeared regularly in McMahon's promotion between 1987 and 1993, winning the tag team championship three times.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, The Warlord said he hopes to receive a Hall of Fame induction while he is still alive:

“I would love to be in the Hall of Fame... Demolition, they definitely deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, and that hasn’t happened. There’s a lot of political stuff, as with anything in this world now, a lot of political things. Maybe some day, and I hope it happens. I hope I’m alive at the time so I can actually enjoy it [laughs].” [18:21-18:40]

The Barbarian and The Warlord still wrestle today at the ages of 63 and 59, respectively. In September 2021, they teamed up with Danhausen and Warhorse in GCW and fought Nick Gage and The Second Gear Crew to a no contest.

The Warlord on legends joining Vince McMahon’s Hall of Fame posthumously

Many WWE legends have joined Vince McMahon’s Hall of Fame in recent years after they passed away, including Chyna and Jim Neidhart. Vader, who died in 2018, is another person who many believe should be in the Hall of Fame.

The Warlord thinks the likes of Neidhart and Vader deserved to receive inductions before they passed away:

“It seems like too many guys get put in the Hall of Fame when they’re dead already. Put them in, man. Guys deserve it, they really do. Both those guys [Neidhart and Vader] deserved it.” [18:40-18:55]

The former WWE and WCW star added that celebrities who step into the ring once do not deserve to be recognized in the Hall of Fame. In his opinion, only people who truly dedicate themselves to the wrestling business should receive inductions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Hannibal TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry