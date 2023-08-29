The Young Bucks dedicate their AEW All In performance to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt

AEW All In brought a spark of light amidst a dark time for the wrestling world. The untimely loss of both Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been sorely felt across the community. The Young Bucks used their performance at the recent Wembley Stadium event to pay tribute to the deceased greats.

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson spoke about how the loss of Funk and Wyatt impacted their lives ahead of All In:

"It’s been a rough 48 hours. Wednesday, we lost Terry Funk. That destroyed me. One of my all-time favorites. We were on the plane with a lot of the boys from Atlanta to London, and Nick whispers to me, and I didn’t want to believe it at first, he says, 'Bray Wyatt passed.' I said, 'What?' You never believe it when you first hear it. [...] [We] just started spreading the word on the plane, and everybody started finding out. It’s so sad. 36," Matt Jackson said. [H/T: Fightful]

The brothers also revealed that their then-forthcoming match against FTR would be dedicated to Funk and Wyatt.

"Just breaks my heart. Just makes you think about everything, your own mortality. I just feel for [Wyatt's] family. I said a prayer for him, I said a prayer for him. I said a prayer for The Funker. It’s awful, awful news to have to hear," said Matt.

The Young Bucks ultimately lost to FTR at the Wembley Stadium show, extending Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's run with the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Multiple AEW stars pay tribute to Bray Wyatt at All In

Bray Wyatt's significance to the wrestling business has been acknowledged across the promotional divide, with several AEW stars paying tribute to The Eater of Worlds at the recent All In pay-per-view.

FTR sported armbands with the names Jay [Briscoe], Bray [Wyatt], and Brodie [Lee] written on them. All three deceased stars made a huge impact in the industry, making Harwood and Wheeler's tribute to them a heartwarming touch to their ring attire.

Expand Tweet

The House of Black also honored the life and legacy of Bray Wyatt by including the former Universal Champion's trademark lantern in their entrance. The Wembley crowd noticed this and shone their phone torches to bring out the "fireflies" while the group made their way to the ring.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE