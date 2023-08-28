A former WWE tag team paid tribute to Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt during AEW All In today in London.

Brodie Lee portrayed Luke Harper during his time in WWE and was best known for his time in the Wyatt Family. He reached new heights as a singles star in AEW and captured the TNT Championship after decimating Cody Rhodes in a one-sided match. Lee passed away at just 41 years old in December 2020.

Wyatt tragically passed away this week at the age of 36 due to a heart attack. WWE honored Wyatt this past Friday night on SmackDown with a ten-bell salute and left his lantern in the ring at the end of the show.

FTR defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks today at All In at Wembley Stadium. Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, FTR was known as The Revival in WWE. The AEW Tag Team Champions paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, Bray Wyatt, and Brodie Lee today by wearing their names on their armbands today at All In. Former ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe also died earlier this year in a car crash at 38 years old.

FTR's Dax Harwood pays tribute to WWE's Bray Wyatt

Dax Harwood shared a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt following his untimely passing earlier this week.

Wyatt's death has shocked everyone in the wrestling industry. He has received many tributes from his peers and nobody has had anything negative to say about him.

FTR's Dax Harwood took to Twitter after Wyatt's death and shared a tribute to The Eater of Worlds. Harwood said that he is jealous that Wyatt now gets to be with Brodie Lee and noted that life isn't always beautiful in his message seen below.

"Life ain’t always beautiful. Words feel useless. I’ll never forget your laugh. I’m jealous you get to be with Brodie. Rest In Peace Windham. Everyone, Love your loved ones," he posted.

Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee were both very talented performers who lost their lives far too soon. Although they are gone, the wrestling world will make sure that they are never forgotten.

