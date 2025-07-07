  • home icon
  The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson reacts to former TNT Champion's AEW return after almost 2 years

The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson reacts to former TNT Champion's AEW return after almost 2 years

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 07, 2025 10:32 GMT
Matt Jackson recently reacted to a stunning AEW return. (Images via AEW Instagram and Matt Jackson
Matt Jackson recently reacted to a stunning AEW return. (Images via AEW's Instagram and Matt Jackson's Instagram)

AEW's The Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, are one of the most influential tag teams in the modern era. They have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship thrice and are two of the founding fathers of the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, they are Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are real-life brothers. The former is four years older than the latter. They have held tag-team gold in every company they have wrestled, including PWG, NJPW, AAA, and more. On the recent episode of Collision, former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky made a stunning return after almost two years. Many responded to the 42-year-old's return with positivity and excitement, including Matt Jackson.

"🔥🔥," commented the former World Tag Team Champion.

Matt Jackson reacts to Scorpio Sky&#039;s return. (Image via AEW&#039;s Instagram)
Matt Jackson reacts to Scorpio Sky's return. (Image via AEW's Instagram)

AEW President Tony Khan and Scorpio Sky previously had a massive disagreement

Scorpio Sky's absence on All Elite Wrestling TV had raised a lot of questions. Interestingly, during Double or Nothing's media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that he previously pitched an idea to the former TNT Champion regarding his return. However, his comeback got stalled since they couldn't agree on a plan.

"I actually had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something. We ended up going with something in a different direction, it’s kind of a long story...I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think was a good idea. And we talked about it, and it didn’t work out for reasons kind of between us. But also, I think it’s totally a legit thing and I’m fine with it. I would like to use him for a different idea when the time’s right," said Khan. [H/T SEScoops]
Nevertheless, Sky is finally back and is looking like a star. Hopefully, he will gain momentum in the upcoming weeks and challenge for titles soon.

