The Young Bucks’ provide a heartbreaking update following loss of EVP status

The Young Bucks are no longer EVPs of AEW. They lost this prestigious title and its privileges at All In 2025 after getting defeated by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.Following the loss of their EVP status, the lives of Matt and Nick Jackson have drastically changed. On this week's Dynamite, they were removed from the executive suites, which they once called home. Furthermore, they were severely disrespected backstage by fellow wrestlers as well as crew members. Interestingly, a few hours ago, the duo gave a shocking and heartbreaking update on their situation on X.The Young Bucks share an X account, and from time to time, they change their profile description. Their current description showcases how their problems are worse than they had expected.&quot;The company card keeps getting declined?&quot; it reads.It appears that All Elite Wrestling has blocked Matt and Nick Jackson's company card. Every time they try to purchase something, it gets declined. While this angle is heartbreaking, fans can't help but see the humor in it.Popular wrestling personality Scott D’Amore believes that The Young Bucks could join WWEScott D’Amore is best known for his appearances on TNA. In a recent edition of The D'Amore Drop, he stated that the Bucks might eventually join WWE. He sees the former tag team champions having a WrestleMania moment like former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW — and I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point — maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did.&quot; he said. [H/T: Fightful]The Young Bucks are the heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling. It is unlikely that they will ever leave the promotion and join WWE. However, if they do, it will be a monumental occasion.