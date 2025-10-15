  • home icon
The Young Bucks put AEW stars on notice with a cryptic post ahead of Dynamite

The Young Bucks and Jack Perry were one allies. (Images via AEW X and Nick Jackson's Instagram handle)
The Young Bucks and Jack Perry were one allies. (Images via AEW X and Nick Jackson's Instagram handle)

AEW Dynamite this week is going to be three hours long, with Collision taking place in the third hour. The promotion is currently preparing for WrestleDream 2025, which will take place this weekend.

At WrestleDream, The Young Bucks are going to lock horns with Jurassic Express. The winner of this showdown will receive a $500,000 cash prize. Jurassic Express's Jack Perry has a history with Nick and Matt Jackson. They were members of The Elite with several other top stars. One of them was The Cleaner, Kenny Omega.

The Elite turned on Omega last year. During this segment, The Scapegoat brutally attacked the former AEW World Champion and even mocked him and his illness. Interestingly, on the latest episode of Collision, Perry had a backstage segment with The Cleaner. The former TNT Champion apologised to Omega for his actions from last year and told him that he has his back in his feud against The Don Callis Family.

A few hours back, The Young Bucks responded to the above segment on X.

"👀" they wrote.
Nick and Matt Jackson's cryptic reaction has raised eyebrows within the locker room. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kenny Omega. Only time will tell if the historic The Elite will be back.

AEW star Jack Perry is done with his Jugle Boy persona

Jack Perry was previously known as Jungle Boy. Even though this gimmick was over with fans, The Scapegoat has no intentions to bring it back.

In a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, he said the following:

“I’m not going back to Jungle Boy. That’s what I know. For me, honestly, if the people can come up with something cool, I’m down for it. It’s kind of cool for me. It's evolved over the years," said Perry.

Jack Perry is one of the biggest talents in AEW. Hopefully, Tony Khan has huge plans for him.

