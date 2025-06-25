The Young Bucks react to unexpected mention from major WWE Superstars ahead of AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks have gotten themselves into a pickle as AEW All In: Texas approaches. The two have made enemies of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, who seem ready to join forces to exact revenge on Matt and Nick Jackson. But the EVPs still have friends in Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, even if the WWE Superstars can't help them out in the ring.

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and The Young Bucks have been close friends for years. In fact, the Jackson brothers cut their teeth on the independent scene alongside Owens and Sami Zayn. They later brought Rhodes into Bullet Club and even inducted him into The Elite.

It's been a few years since they went their separate ways, with The American Nightmare making the jump back to WWE while the Bucks continued building AEW, but both sides have remained in contact and often shout each other out on social media.

On the most recent episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Cody Rhodes and his guest, Kevin Owens, toasted to their friends across the promotional divide, and The Young Bucks reacted with a toast of their own on X/Twitter:

Kevin Owens reveals that he, Colt Cabana, and The Young Bucks were the first to utilize Pro Wrestling Tees

Pro Wrestling Tees is now the biggest tool an independent wrestler has for self-promotion, and it was pioneered by Colt Cabana, Kevin Owens, and The Young Bucks.

Cabana had already been using the One Hour Tees shop in Chicago for merchandise, but after he hooked Owens up with the owner, Pro Wrestling Tees was born. On this week's What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Owens revealed that he, Cabana, and the Bucks were the first ones to sell merch on the website:

"He's like, 'Some wrestlers cannot afford to make shirts ahead of time,' and then they came up with this concept because of me. Because Colt was trying to help me. And then the first ones on the site were me, the Bucks (The Young Bucks), Colt, and the site grew and grew," said Owens.

While Owens likely doesn't get many chances to hang out with the Bucks these days, he did get to enjoy a vacation with Matt Jackson, alongside their families, last year. You can check out that story here.

