The Young Bucks send a five-word message to AEW star after massive betrayal

The Young Bucks are set to do battle with one of their former friends and teammates this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The self-proclaimed "Founding Fathers" of All Elite Wrestling have now sent a social media message to the latter, Hangman Page, weeks after betraying him in favour of The Death Riders.

Ad

After Adam Page accidentally took out Matthew Jackson with a Buckshot Lariat at Grand Slam Mexico, and showed little remorse afterward, the All Elite Wrestling EVPs finally decided to turn on their long-time ally, ambushing him on the June 25 episode of Dynamite and leaving him ripe for the pickings for Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

This past week on the 300th episode of Dynamite, Page demanded that his All In : Texas AEW World Championship bout against Mox be modified to a Texas Death Match, defiantly daring all of The One True King's allies to try and stop him from reclaiming the belt. This coming Wednesday, The Hangman will have the chance to get even with The Bucks before the PPV, as he will team with Will Ospreay and World Trios Champions Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs to take on The Jacksons, Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

Ad

Trending

Taking to X/Twitter some time after the match was announced, The Young Bucks sent a message to Adam Page days ahead of locking horns with their former teammate.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

"Hanger, it’s been a minute..", wrote The Bucks.

Check out Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what The Cowboy has in store for The Bucks this Wednesday.

The Young Bucks have a huge tag bout set for AEW All In

Last Wednesday on Dynamite #300, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland once again dared The Young Bucks to accept a tag match with them at All In : Texas with their on-screen executive titles on the line. As the former World Tag Team Champions turned down the challenge, The Aerial Assassin convinced The Moghul to offer a compromise, promising that neither he nor Swerve will compete for the World Title for a year if they lose to The Bucks at the Globe Life Field.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hangman Page, on the other hand, did manage to persuade Jon Moxley to defend his AEW World Championship against him at All In 2025 in a Texas Death Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!