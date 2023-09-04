The Young Bucks subtly reference incident with CM Punk at All Out following his AEW firing

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks took part in an explosive eight-man tag team match before All Out's main event. Matt and Nick Jackson's attire choice has led to speculation that they might have referenced the "Brawl Out" incident involving CM Punk during Sunday's event.

The backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite sparked widespread debate after All Out 2022. Both parties were suspended following the scuffle and stripped of their respective championships. At All In 2023, Punk allegedly had another real-life altercation with Jack Perry, leading to his release from AEW.

Twitter user @KXNGAO recently pointed out that The Young Bucks seemingly sported the same gear they wore during last year's All Out event. Many fans found the duo's attire choice amusing and speculated that it might have been a reference to the infamous "Brawl Out" incident involving Punk and The Elite.

You can view the fan's post below:

Expand Tweet

It's unclear whether this was a dig at Punk or the tandem's way of reusing their iconic gear from last year's show. Meanwhile, many believe that Matt Jackson mocked The Second City Saint after the latest edition of Collision went off the air. In a video shared on Twitter, Matt was seen doing Punk's famous victory lap taunt.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results here.

Fans notably cheered for CM Punk during The Young Bucks' AEW All Out 2023 entrance

The Bucks are highly popular among AEW fans and have played a crucial role in the promotion's success. Matt Hardy reacted to their Collision debut this past weekend and seemed excited for the future.

In a Twitter clip posted by Denise Salcedo, the Chicago crowd can be heard booing The Young Bucks while simultaneously chanting CM Punk's name.

Expand Tweet

The Bucks were seemingly booed at different points during their match. Many fans speculated that there could be mass walkouts or fans "taking over" the show in light of CM Punk's firing. However, the event went as planned and was a massive success for All Elite Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena