The entire wrestling world is still talking about last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. "The Icon" Sting made his AEW debut, and this appearance was certainly buzzworthy. But the end of the show, which revealed some kind of partnership between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, shocked practically everyone.

Now fans are buzzing about this collaboration. Talks of joint shows and dream matches have flooded social media since AEW went off the air last night. In fact, both IMPACT and AEW were trending on Twitter worldwide for hours after the show ended. Clearly, fans are excited about this development.

The Young Bucks didn't wait long to speak on AEW's relationship with IMPACT. They discussed it with Jon Alba and Doug McDonald on Living the Gimmick, where they offered some information on what this partnership could mean.

The Young Bucks said they were hoping AEW could work with IMPACT two years ago

Believe it or not, this cooperation is something that AEW executives Matt and Nick Jackson have had in mind for quite some time:

"Two years ago, this is something we brought up and wanted to get going. For whatever reason, it didn't work out. I don't know if it was more on our side or what, we just couldn't get everyone to agree on what the creative would be. But when we were stopping at all the Indie shows, that was one of the suggestions we had; what if we showed up in IMPACT? This is something we've been whispering in Tony Khan's ear for two years. We're all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. Even with Ring of Honor, we got The Hardys to come in when they were with IMPACT. This is something we truly wanted to do for a very long time. Finally, the timing was right, and we got it done. It’s still so early, and all of us, collectively, don't know what it means. We're still dipping our toes in it right now, and we'll see what we get out of it. There are immediate plans that I can't give away right now. My dream, if I had it my way, is the possible dream matches. How can you not jump ahead and fantasy book? You also don't want to get too ahead of yourself. Are we going to do that stuff? I'm not sure yet, we're still in the beginning of this, but there are some big surprises coming and I'm really excited about it." - Matt Jackson

Nick added that working with other companies makes professional wrestling unpredictable for fans. The wrestling world has been missing this excitement for quite some time.

The Good Brothers in IMPACT Wrestling

The AEW World Tag Team Champions also named some of their potential dream match opponents. They focused on The North, The Good Brothers, and the Motor City Machine Guns. The mere idea of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson showing up on AEW Dynamite is enough to generate worldwide buzz. So the future looks very promising for both promotions.

