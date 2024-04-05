"There is foreshadowing from Cody" - WWE veteran is convinced Cody Rhodes knew AEW would go downhill long back (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran believes that Cody Rhodes predicted that AEW would go downhill years ago.

Vince Russo is a veteran of the wrestling business. He has been part of the wrestling industry for many years and has worked for several promotions like WCW and WWE.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo stated that Cody Rhodes was able to foreshadow AEW's downfall just a few months into the formation of AEW.

“If you guys go back, I swear to God, because I watched it. If you go back and watch the Rhodes to the Top, while that thing is going on, Cody's talking about all these shiny new toys that are coming into the company and things are, he's talking about that, bro. Literally months into the company. He was giving you the foreshadowing of you know he was promised this but now it's turning into this. I mean go man you guys I don't know if you can still see those shows online but my god, there is foreshadowing from Cody of what this company turned into today,” he said. [18:00 - 18:47]

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes will face unbeatable odds at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is set to pull double duty at WrestleMania 40. First, he will team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40. If he and Rollins manage to win, then he will face Roman Reigns on Night Two with The Bloodline banned from ringside. However, if they lose, then his title match will be subject to 'Bloodline rules'.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter believes that no matter the outcome of Night One, the odds will be heavily stacked against Cody on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

"Business sense and story sense, the Head of the Table is gonna remain the Head of the Table. There is going to be so much going on in this, because I have a feeling even if it's not Bloodline rules, The Rock, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and maybe some other Samoans will come out and disrupt this entire thing, not gonna end the story for Cody on a good note," he said [6:08 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40 this weekend.

