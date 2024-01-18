“There is no reason for this guy to be on social media” - Ex-WWE writer on Tony Khan’s recent meltdown (Exclusive)

Tony Khan continues to make headlines following his recent social media exchange with a WWE star. However, a certain wrestling veteran believes someone in his position is not fit for the online media world.

The veteran in question is ex-WWE writer Vince Russo. As mentioned, the AEW President was in an online verbal altercation with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The whole fiasco began after Khan's questionable booking of his rising star, HOOK, straight into a world title match against Samoa Joe.

Khan instead took a shot at WWE management for slotting Jinder into an impromptu title match against their World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, in an act to defend his booking. The entire back-and-forth garnered massive attention from the industry while also displaying Tony's vulnerabilities as a company owner.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out the AEW President's meltdown during the recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, stating that Tony should not be on social media.

"If I was Tony Khan, I would literally pull the plug out of every social media outlet that I am on. You know you keep your AEW account. Whoever is running it, let them promote everything. There is no reason for this guy to be on social media... none, zero." [3:34-3:55]

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings:

AEW star comes in support of Tony Khan's meltdown

While Vince Russo slammed Tony Khan for his meltdown, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs supported his boss.

He has been a fixture for the All Elite landscape since 2020 and is currently part of The Don Callis faction alongside Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, and Kyle Fletcher.

In a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez of The Sporting Tribune, Hobbs gave his take on the entire Tony-Jinder online feud.

"It's his company. He believes in us, and if you believe in something, speak your mind. If you're 100% sure on it, speak your mind. If you're 99% sure on it, don't speak on it. He's 100% sure and he's speaking his mind," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Tony Khan exits social media, as Vince Russo suggested, to avoid further online exchanges that could get his company in trouble.

Do you think Khan should leave social media? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the first YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here