"There was no struggle" - Bully Ray criticizes former WWE Champion's match at AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream featured a stacked match card with numerous top names going head-to-head. While some praised Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Bully Ray felt the bout missed something.

Danielson and Sabre Jr. have a lengthy history and are considered two of the finest in-ring performers of their generation. Many fans described their WrestleDream match as an instant classic, but Ray seemingly felt the contest lacked 'struggle.'

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray compared The American Dragon's match against ZSJ to bouts like Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher.

"Last night, I watched Danielson and Sabre, and I'm like, 'I'm just not into this one.' And then I realized why. There was no struggle. Thatcher and Riddle [in NXT] showed me struggle in their style. Zack Sabre did not have that (...) it almost looked too clean, too perfect, too good. And I think the lack of the struggle is what made it not as entertaining for me." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Expand Tweet

The veteran added that the high-profile contest felt choreographed and did not look like a real fight. After the bout, ZSJ cut a heated promo, vowing to retire the former WWE Champion and challenging him to a rematch.

Missed out on AEW WrestleDream? Catch up with the results right here.

Bryan Danielson yet again teased ending his career in AEW

While The American Dragon was forced to retire in February 2016, he shocked fans by returning in 2018. However, at 42 years old, Danielson is at the tail-end of his career, and it seems like AEW WrestleDream reminded him of this.

During the WrestleDream media scrum, Bryan Danielson compared himself to Zack Sabre Jr. and explained why his career could end soon.

"Maybe that is why I’m at the end of my career. Maybe that’s why he’s never had an injury in his entire career. It is because he plays smart and he doesn’t fight with his entire soul. I do, and my career might end early because of it. But guess what? You get one life, and that is the way I want to live.”

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which star will reign supreme if Danielson accepts Sabre Jr.'s challenge for a rematch.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.