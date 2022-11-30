"These fu**ing douchebags don't want to draw money" - WWE veteran suggests that top AEW stars won't jeopardize their position to work with CM Punk

Jim Cornette has provided his take on the drama between The Elite and CM Punk potentially being a work.

The Elite recently made its in-ring return at the Full Gear pay-per-view after allegedly being suspended in September. Meanwhile, Punk's future in the company is still unclear as he is currently recovering from an arm injury.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the show's host suggested that it would be good business for AEW if the two parties worked together on television. However, Cornette believes that The Elite won't jeopardize its position in the company and isn't willing to draw money.

"It would be business, if they had that lined up, then all this would be perfectly acceptable and wishful thinking would indicate, everybody would want to see that, right? Everybody gets back together, we have this big program, it draws all kinds of money. But what you are overlooking is the fact that these fu**ing douchebags don't want to draw money. They don't want anybody to jeopardize their position, their company, their Revolution, their movement," said Jim Cornette. [0:39-1:15]

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. believes that CM Punk's "old school mentality" didn't help him with The Elite

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke about the controversy involving CM Punk and The Elite.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc. in a recent interview, Brian claimed that Punk's "old school mentality" didn't work in his favor during the 'Brawl Out' incident. He said:

"Punk's got an old-school mentality," Pillman Jr. said. "I think at the WWE, and maybe, perhaps, during those years coming up there, that would've been a solution. That would've been acceptable. Sticking up for whatever you believe in. I mean, who knows what was going through his head? Whatever. But that's just not the culture at AEW. That's not how we work. That's not how the company was founded."

CM Punk was forced to vacate the AEW World Championship following his backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the promotion amidst rumors of a potential contract buyout.

