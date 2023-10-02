"THEY are afraid of me" - AEW star threatens Adam Copeland (Edge) to challenge him

AEW snagged one of the biggest names in pro wrestling last night when Adam Copeland debuted at WrestleDream. However, it seems like he's already caught the attention of one of the most intimidating stars on the roster.

Copeland is best known for his decades in pro wrestling as WWE Superstar Edge, where he captured multiple championships. His dedication to the promotion made his jump to AEW shocking, but the stars on the roster seem to be excited about his upcoming run.

While he hasn't been on television since AEW Battle Of The Belts VII, Lance Archer seems to want to test his mettle against The Rated R Superstar

"Hey @EdgeRatedR THEY are afraid of me. But I bet you wouldn't be? Well. Maybe ya are!!! Because [Everybody Dies]," Archer posted.

Expand Tweet

The Murderhawk Monster was notably signed to WWE between 2009 and 2010, so at one stage the two men shared a locker room. It remains to be seen if the two will eventually clash, but Adam Copeland is set to have his first match in the promotion against Luchasaurus.

Missed out on AEW WrestleDream? Catch up with the results right here.

Adam Copeland already has a few potential dream matches in AEW

Copeland's debut has already resulted in many online fans going wild with speculation about all the feuds he could have in the promotion. However, it seems like fans are not the only ones excited about his future, as the Rated R Superstar already has many stars he'd love to clash with.

During his panel at the recent AEW WrestleDream media scrum, Adam Copeland went through the roster and named a number of top stars that he hopes to clash with sometime soon.

"Just looking at the roster very quickly, there are fourteen names. That's just from a quick little cursory glance. Like I said, I have never faced Samoa Joe. That's really exciting to me. I have never faced or been in the same ring as Jon Moxley. Highly interesting to me. Claudio - never been in the ring. There is so many different talent here that I have respect for, Kenny Omega. That's never happened. I just met him. We've never met before." (31:38 - 32:45)

It remains to be seen if Adam Copeland will cross paths with any of the names he mentioned, but right now the possibilities are endless. Fans will ultimately just have to remain patient, but it seems that he'll be a regular name in the promotion and not a part-timer.

Who would you like to see Adam Copeland clash with in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.