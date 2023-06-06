"They f*cked Brock up lmao" - Fans react to 10-time champions' "blasting" Brock Lesnar with chair shots in viral clip

A viral clip has showcased the intense rivalry between Brock Lesnar and 10-time tag team champions The Hardy Boyz as fans reminisce about the impact of those "lethal" chair shots.

The Hardy Boyz' storied careers, which include multiple tag team championship reigns across various promotions such as WWE, WCW, and ROH, have solidified their place in wrestling history. Their innovative and daring style has captivated fans for years, and the chair shots on Lesnar only added to their reputation as risk-takers willing to push the boundaries of the sport.

In 2002, when Brock Lesnar debuted in WWE, he found himself in a two-on-one Handicap Match against the Hardy Boyz. However, the match ended in a disqualification due to interference from Paul Heyman, Lesnar's manager at the time. Nevertheless, Hardy Boyz retaliated by delivering two powerful chair shots at The Beast after the match.

Fans on Twitter quickly expressed their thoughts on the viral clip. Some fans even called those chair shots some of the most brutal in wrestling history, emphasizing their impact on the audience.

"Lmaooooo they f*cked Brock up lmao," one fan wrote.

As fans continue to discuss and share the clip, it is evident that the Hardy Boyz' chair shots will remain etched in wrestling history as a testament to their tenacity and the physicality of the sport.

AEW star Matt Hardy reveals Brock Lesnar as the most dangerous opponent

According to Hardy, Lesnar felt like the most real and dangerous competitor he had ever encountered in the ring.

During an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy discussed his toughest opponents. Among them, he singled out Brock Lesnar as the most dangerous superstar he has faced.

“Brock is probably the most amazing athlete I’ve ever been in the ring with. Just like, I’ve never seen someone who is so like, so fast, so explosive, and so strong. Of all the people I’ve faced, Brock feels like the most real and dangerous athlete I’ve ever competed with of all people.” Matt Hardy said.

This recognition adds to Lesnar's reputation as an intimidating force in professional wrestling.

