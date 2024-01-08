"They gotta get rid of Collision and Rampage" - Poor crowd turnout during recent AEW show leaves fans disappointed 

A new year and more bad news for AEW in regards to their ticket sales. While Tony Khan ended last year with a bang with Worlds End pay-per-view, the story doesn't look good when it comes to his house shows in January 2024.

A social user posted a photo of a very empty arena side during the recent Collision taping, and the reactions to the post were quick and heartbreaking.

Last week's AEW Collision took place at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The arena holds a capacity of over 9000 seats, and a fan noted that the Jacksonville company is struggling to sell smaller arenas.

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan reacts to the ticket sales - surely, his office is keeping tabs on the sales.

The bad news about the Jacksonville-based company's ticket sales has been around for a while now. However, one popular theory about the empty seats has been that AEW books bigger arenas, which makes it more difficult for them to sell all the tickets.

AEW's television ratings have been a cause of concern as well

Television is the backbone of a wrestling program, and All Elite Wrestling has also been lacking on that front.

Last year, the weekly ratings of the Jacksonville-based company's programming had fallen as drastically as 40 percent since 2022. The common belief in industry circles is that the company was not profitable in 2023.

Last year, the company's roster was racked by controversy, beginning with some high-profile exits from the company, including CM Punk and Jade Cargill. The Jacksonville-based company also sacked members from their production team.

Tony Khan has also signed some big names to his roster, like Adam Copeland and Ric Flair, but how much pop the two can create in the long run remains to be seen.

It was also revealed that the roster was not very happy with MJF in the company. Friedman, the former World Champion, has since then dropped the belt, and his name no longer features on the company's roster page.

