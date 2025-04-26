  • home icon
  • "They gotta go on separate brands" - Fans fear Tiffany Stratton's spot is in danger amid WWE interest in top AEW star

"They gotta go on separate brands" - Fans fear Tiffany Stratton's spot is in danger amid WWE interest in top AEW star

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 26, 2025 11:08 GMT
Fans believe that an AEW star might steal Tiffany Stratton
Fans believe that an AEW star might steal Tiffany Stratton's limelight. (Image via Stratton's Instagram and AEW Facebook)

Tiffany Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. At WrestleMania 41, she successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair in a match that received mixed reviews. Interestingly, according to the internet wrestling community, the 25-year-old's spot might be in danger due to the Stamford-based company's interest in an AEW star.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May's contract with the Jacksonville-based company will reportedly end later this year. Furthermore, according to a few recent reports, rival promotion WWE is preparing to offer a lucrative contract to the Glamour. There is a strong possibility that May will be a World Wrestling Entertainment star this year itself.

Mariah May has the look of a mega star. It's quite evident why the Stamford-based company is hell bent on signing her. However, they already have Tiffany Stratton, who is a lot like her. Both women have similar in-ring styles and gimmicks. Furthermore, they are on par with it comes to talking on the microphone. Since May is reportedly WWE-bound, many fans are worried that the AEW star will completely steal the champion's spotlight. However, according to many, both wrestlers will equally thrive.

Fans believe that Mariah May will overshadow Stratton. (Images via @bigtimeEST X)

Tiffany Stratton on her 'Barbie' entrance at WrestleMania

Stratton's WrestleMania 41 entrance was inspired by Barbie. After the PLE's conclusion, she revealed the story behind this entrance. She said that she had always wanted to be a 'buff Barbie doll'.

"I actually had this Tiffany-epiphany in my head for quite a while, even before I got signed by WWE, while I was training, I always wanted to have the persona of the buff Barbie doll." said the 25-year-old. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship on an episode of SmackDown earlier this year by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax.

