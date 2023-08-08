"They just get off them" - Dutch Mantell highlights the biggest issue with the AEW women's division's booking (Exclusive)

The creative direction of AEW's women's division has recently come under fire from fans online. Dutch Mantell, who had a lot of success booking IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division, has suggested how the Tony Khan-led company can book its female competitors in prominent roles.

Shortly after Britt Baker's bout with Taya Valkyrie, the camera notably focused on a sign that read, "Book the women's division better." Since then, many fans have urged the company to produce more compelling angles featuring female stars.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell gave his take on what was wrong with the women's division in All Elite Wrestling.

"This is what I notice about AEW: You’ll see a talent for a week, two weeks, then they disappear for a month. And they do the same thing with the girls. I thought Saraya and Toni Storm – they were a great combination together. But now they [AEW] got off them. They got off [Jade] Cargill, they got off a lot of people – they just get off them, and you cannot let up." (02:30 onward)

Check out the full episode below:

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Britt Baker broke her silence on the crowd sign and explained how she understood the fan's opinion.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Dutch Mantell believes AEW majorly fumbled with Jade Cargill's disappearance

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill enjoyed a lengthy undefeated streak before shockingly losing the belt to Kris Statlander. Since her loss, the star has been away from the ring. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell believes All Elite Wrestling is committing a mistake by not booking Cargill on TV following her defeat.

During the same chat, Mantell explained how Jade Cargill's sudden disappearance from television did not make much sense.

"If she’s [Cargill] gonna take time off, you’ve got to do a series of interviews saying she’s not happy with it, and she’s leaving to go train, or leaving to find herself again and she lost it herself, don’t be too happy about it because she’s coming back and taking back what belongs to her." (04:00 onward)

It remains to be seen if Jade Cargill will return to the promotion anytime soon.

If you use quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here