"They look more like a couple" - Wrestling fans joke about Rhea Ripley forgetting Buddy Matthews after her photo with WWE RAW Superstar surfaces

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are romantically linked in real life. The WWE RAW Superstar seemingly confirmed the dating rumors a few months ago.

Despite the couple sharing adorable pictures on their social media handles, some wrestling fans on Twitter joked about Ripley being better off with Damian Priest. The two have been working together since the formation of The Judgment Day earlier this year.

Originally led by Edge, the stable has taken the RAW brand by storm under the new leadership of Finn Balor. The Eradicator has also been teaming up with her fellow stablemates for mixed tag matches at recent live events. At Survivor Series WarGames, she joined forces with Damage Control and Nikki Cross in a losing effort against Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Mia Yim.

WWE's Twitter handle recently shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots from the marquee show, featuring Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest catching up backstage.

Their endearing image has been making the rounds on Twitter, with some fans poking fun at Buddy Matthews and Dominik Mysterio:

You can check out some of the reactions below:

CadafiaKing/MTN8-2022/Champions/UpTheBucs🥇🏆☠️ @cadafia_king @RheaRipley_WWE 🤗 @ArcherOfInfamy So are you in a relationship or Friendship only nothing more or Friends with benefits @RheaRipley_WWE @ArcherOfInfamy So are you in a relationship or Friendship only nothing more or Friends with benefits 😋🤗♥️📍

What's next for Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews in pro wrestling?

Despite not working under the same roof anymore, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are growing in leaps and bounds in their respective promotions.

The Eradicator recently teased a blockbuster dream feud with Becky Lynch as the two stared daggers at each other on WWE RAW this week. Later in the show, the Judgment Day member came up short in a triple-threat bout involving Asuka and Bayley.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for her as the Royal Rumble premium live event fast approaches.

Meanwhile, Matthews recently returned alongside The House of Black members after a brief hiatus from the company. The sadistic faction has put the entire locker room on notice by annihilating every star.

Will the trio target The Elite after laying waste to their stooge in Brandon Cutler on AEW Rampage? Only time will tell.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Would you like to see Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews work in a mixed tag match someday? Yes No 0 votes