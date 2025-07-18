“They’re never leaving,” “I don’t see it”- Fans react to major AEW names possibly leaving for WWE

Both WWE and AEW are front-runners in American professional wrestling. Throughout the years, both companies have signed talents from each other. This business strategy has proven to be highly successful, and it will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

Many former AEW names, such as Cody Rhodes, Penta, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Mariah May, and more, are currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment. Interestingly, according to former TNA personality Scott D'Amore, the legendary tag team, The Young Bucks, could join the Stamford-based company someday to have a WrestleMania moment. Matt and Nick Jackson are fan favorites in All Elite Wrestling. They have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship thrice and the AEW World Trios Championship twice.

Fans on X vehemently disagreed with D'Amore's statement. They were adamant that since The Young Bucks are the founding fathers of the Jacksonville-based promotion, and will never leave them. Additionally, some said that there would have to be a major disagreement between the duo and Tony Khan for them to depart the company.

See their reactions below:

Fans are certain that the Young Bucks will never leave All Elite Wrestling. (Images via @WrestlePurists)

According to wrestling personality Scott D'Amore, The Young Bucks might follow WWE star Cody Rhodes' path

Like Nick and Matt Jackson, former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling. In a recent edition of The D'Amore Drop, Scott D'Amore stated that, just like the American Nightmare, the Young Bucks could sign with the Stamford-based promotion and have a WrestleMania moment.

"It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW — and I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point — maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did," said D'Amore. [H/T: SE Scoops]

It is unlikely that Nick and Matt Jackson will leave AEW anytime soon. However, the world of professional wrestling is unpredictable. Who knows what will happen in the future?

