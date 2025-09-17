"They're really concerned"- Wrestling veteran explains why Tony Khan changed AEW All Out timing (Exclusive)

Tony Khan is set to present AEW All Out this weekend from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. This is only the second time an All Elite pay-per-view is going to be held in Canada, following 2023's Forbidden Door event. It is one of the two huge wrestling shows scheduled to take place on September 20.
Last month, WWE announced the return of Wrestlepalooza for the same day, as they look to debut on ESPN strongly. To avoid any clashes, AEW President and co-founder Tony Khan changed the start time of All Out. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shed some light on this decision on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine.
His co-host on the show, Mac Davis, seemed a little puzzled over Tony Khan's decision, as he felt many fans tend to opt for reruns rather than watching live. Apter explained that the ratings that come in are for the people who watched the show live, and that's the number everyone chases.
"I think the importance is when the ratings or just the amount of people that watched it live come out. That's what they're really concerned with, seeing that we won this part of the war. We had 18 million people. You only have 12 million people," Apter said.
Following Tony Khan's decision to change the start time, All Out will now begin at 3 PM ET. The show has been stacked with multiple huge matches, including the return of fan favourite Eddie Kingston. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title against the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, Riho.
With the PPV taking place in Canada, fans will also see hometown heroes, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, in action. The legendary tag team will take on modern-day greats FTR in a grudge match after the latter turned on Copeland at AEW Dynasty.
