"They are only relevant in the top storyline because of Roman [Reigns]" - Twitterati explodes to comparisons between The Usos and major AEW tag team

AEW's FTR is often compared to WWE's The Usos, despite the stark difference between the teams' wrestling styles. The comparison was recently brought up on Twitter once again, and fans made sure to give their take on the matter.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020 after being horribly upset with their handling by the company. They then jumped over to AEW in May 2020 and were met with an overwhelmingly positive response. The duo have since grown massively in popularity, and are often met with standing ovations by the All Elite Wrestling crowd.

A handful of fans were adamant that FTR has been better booked when compared to The Usos, and one even mentioned that the twins were only relevant in WWE because of their relation to Roman Reigns.

HorizonHasFallen @KDY_Horizon @PhilDL616 Completely agree. Besides their record, they are only relevant in the top storyline because of Roman and his need for help during his run as champ. Meanwhile FTR (besides AEW) have dominated the tag scene by winning back to back Tag titles. @PhilDL616 Completely agree. Besides their record, they are only relevant in the top storyline because of Roman and his need for help during his run as champ. Meanwhile FTR (besides AEW) have dominated the tag scene by winning back to back Tag titles.

However, far more Twitter users flared up against FTR and slammed their booking in AEW compared to The Usos.

AEW VS WWE @AEWVSWWE1 @PhilDL616 Their year surpasses FTR lil trivia of collecting titles mainstreams don’t even care about you have to actually be over way over to continue on the reign they’re currently on FTR wouldn’t ever even be able to replicate that I don’t think not even with Orrin @PhilDL616 Their year surpasses FTR lil trivia of collecting titles mainstreams don’t even care about you have to actually be over way over to continue on the reign they’re currently on FTR wouldn’t ever even be able to replicate that I don’t think not even with Orrin

G @hopefulrecluse @PhilDL616 FTR didn’t even have a single AEW ppv match this year.. Not trying to have a 5 star clinic every match doesn’t make you worse, it makes you smarter @PhilDL616 FTR didn’t even have a single AEW ppv match this year.. Not trying to have a 5 star clinic every match doesn’t make you worse, it makes you smarter

Antonello Fiore @FioreAntonello @PhilDL616 Usos have been presented this past year as the best! Wrestling is all about presentation and making memories. FTR was not presented well this year and have not made any memorable moments. @PhilDL616 Usos have been presented this past year as the best! Wrestling is all about presentation and making memories. FTR was not presented well this year and have not made any memorable moments.

Prada B @robertg20960862 @PhilDL616 Of course they had a better year than FTR. Usos are on tv every week, FTR barely wrestles in AEW and They hardly defend any of the 3 titles they have. @PhilDL616 Of course they had a better year than FTR. Usos are on tv every week, FTR barely wrestles in AEW and They hardly defend any of the 3 titles they have.

MrMojo74 @MMojo74 @PhilDL616 AEW totally dropped the ball with FTR. They had great matches early, but then were relegated to … well nothing. Uso’s are having the run any team would want. They deserve the TTOY @PhilDL616 AEW totally dropped the ball with FTR. They had great matches early, but then were relegated to … well nothing. Uso’s are having the run any team would want. They deserve the TTOY

Aleister @FW2O21 @PhilDL616 Big leagues vs minor leagues, i'm sure FTR make more money than The Usos 🤣🤣 @PhilDL616 Big leagues vs minor leagues, i'm sure FTR make more money than The Usos 🤣🤣

. @DodgerBlue2417 @PhilDL616 You're an idiot. They're in the main storyline in the company and main eventing TVs, live events and PPVs for the biggest and most successful wrestling promotion on the world. You can still delete the these tweets @PhilDL616 You're an idiot. They're in the main storyline in the company and main eventing TVs, live events and PPVs for the biggest and most successful wrestling promotion on the world. You can still delete the these tweets

Brian R. Solomon @BrianRSolomon Do I enjoy FTR matches better than Usos matches? Yes, by a mile. But here's the deal: FTR may hold the titles of three companies, but in 2022 they've had a total of 9 successful defenses (8 televised) of all 3 combined, and aren't even the top featured team in their own company. Do I enjoy FTR matches better than Usos matches? Yes, by a mile. But here's the deal: FTR may hold the titles of three companies, but in 2022 they've had a total of 9 successful defenses (8 televised) of all 3 combined, and aren't even the top featured team in their own company.

Despite any fan notions about their booking, according to Dax Harwood himself, FTR could simply decide not to re-sign with AEW and take off from major promotions for a year. If the duo does happen to step away, would that make The Usos the best major tag team in wrestling?

The AEW fanbase aren't the only ones pointing out issues with FTR's presentation, as Jim Cornette recently suggested there was a conspiracy behind it

FTR is often characterized as underutilized by fans online, and it seems like the notion has caught up beyond the fanbase. While the duo have been enjoying high-profile bouts outside of All Elite Wrestling, Cornette believes this amounts to very little.

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo Wonder what the reaction would be like if FTR just win



No screwy finish they just win clean Wonder what the reaction would be like if FTR just win No screwy finish they just win clean https://t.co/x35EN5JKEv

Speaking on the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran questioned why FTR mainly has highly anticipated matches outside of the promotion. Additionally, Cornette claimed that their absence is intentional.

"They got every other company’s tag team title that means something in those companies but are completely meaningless in [AEW]," Cornette said. "And the apologists are still acting like this is not intentional, that anybody could be so stupid, and people are still trying to say they’re not being held down on purpose!" (01:48 onward).

Dax Harwood notably praised CM Punk in a recent interview, casting a strong contrast to recent claims about Punk. Due to this, could FTR suffer due to their relationship with the former Second City Saint?

