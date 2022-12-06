"They are only relevant in the top storyline because of Roman [Reigns]" - Twitterati explodes to comparisons between The Usos and major AEW tag team

AEW's FTR is often compared to WWE's The Usos, despite the stark difference between the teams' wrestling styles. The comparison was recently brought up on Twitter once again, and fans made sure to give their take on the matter.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020 after being horribly upset with their handling by the company. They then jumped over to AEW in May 2020 and were met with an overwhelmingly positive response. The duo have since grown massively in popularity, and are often met with standing ovations by the All Elite Wrestling crowd.
A handful of fans were adamant that FTR has been better booked when compared to The Usos, and one even mentioned that the twins were only relevant in WWE because of their relation to Roman Reigns.
However, far more Twitter users flared up against FTR and slammed their booking in AEW compared to The Usos.
Despite any fan notions about their booking, according to Dax Harwood himself, FTR could simply decide not to re-sign with AEW and take off from major promotions for a year. If the duo does happen to step away, would that make The Usos the best major tag team in wrestling?
The AEW fanbase aren't the only ones pointing out issues with FTR's presentation, as Jim Cornette recently suggested there was a conspiracy behind it
FTR is often characterized as underutilized by fans online, and it seems like the notion has caught up beyond the fanbase. While the duo have been enjoying high-profile bouts outside of All Elite Wrestling, Cornette believes this amounts to very little.
Speaking on the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran questioned why FTR mainly has highly anticipated matches outside of the promotion. Additionally, Cornette claimed that their absence is intentional.
"They got every other company’s tag team title that means something in those companies but are completely meaningless in [AEW]," Cornette said. "And the apologists are still acting like this is not intentional, that anybody could be so stupid, and people are still trying to say they’re not being held down on purpose!" (01:48 onward).
Dax Harwood notably praised CM Punk in a recent interview, casting a strong contrast to recent claims about Punk. Due to this, could FTR suffer due to their relationship with the former Second City Saint?
