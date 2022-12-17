"This ain't reaching the outside world" - WWE veteran slams The Elite's antics following backstage brawl with CM Punk in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW faction The Elite, comprised of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, were recently slammed by a WWE veteran.

While the return of the Elite indicates that CM Punk is unlikely to return to AEW, Omega and the Bucks are not above mocking the infamous "Brawl Out" event. They previously re-enacted Punk's viral Buckshot Lariat botch. The Cleaner himself also mockingly bit his opponent's arm, in reference to Ace Steel's actions during the backstage brawl.

Speaking on the topic during a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE veteran Vince Russo expressed his displeasure at the Elite's actions. He especially disliked it due to their positions in the Jacksonville-based company.

"They are entertaining themselves Chris, that's what they are doing. But bro you are vice-president of the company, come on." (2:58 - 3:08)

Vince Russo also explained why the antics would not help in bringing a larger audience to the show:

"It's getting the buzz from the people already watching. This ain't reaching the outside world, it's buzzing in the bubble" (3:28 - 3:40)

You can check out the exclusive video here:

Missed the latest Rampage results? Check them out here!

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette had also criticized the Elite for their actions in AEW

Vince Russo's opinions were apparently shared by former WWE manager Jim Cornette as well.

Many AEW fans are quite enthralled by the Elite playfully mocking CM Punk. Cornette believes that even the best-of-seven series for the Trios Championship is a dig at the Second City Saint:

"This is the buckaroos and Twinkle Toes and all of their stooges, sycophants and enablers mast*rb*ting themselves on National Television to show Punk 'Hey we're working every week and we're out here doing our art because we won. And so we make fun of you and we make fun of the people that like you. All those extra fans you brought that didn't want to see us because they tuned us out.' And that's what they're doing. They are f*ck*ng rubbing it in Punk's face and Larry's face." (1:26 - 1:59)

The Elite are slated to face the Death Triangle again in the next episode of AEW Dynamite, with an added 'No-Disqualification' stipulation. Only time will tell who will stand tall after the two teams face off.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quote from the first half, please embed the exclusive Youtube video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes