  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "This has AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor potential" - Fans react after Tony Khan gives a disappointing update on AEW star

"This has AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor potential" - Fans react after Tony Khan gives a disappointing update on AEW star

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:35 GMT
Tony Khan is the CEO of All Elite Wrestling [Image Credits: AEW
Tony Khan is the CEO of All Elite Wrestling [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel, WWE's website (wwe.com)]

An AEW fan-favorite has been pulled out of his title match next week due to injury, as per Tony Khan's recent announcement. Now, fans are reacting to Hologram seemingly being put on the shelf and replaced in his championship bout by Orange Cassidy.

Ad

The erstwhile Aramis made his All Elite Wrestling debut around July last year, where he was presented with a new gimmick and ring-name, "Hologram". The luchador has been dominant inside the squared circle since then, boasting an impressive undefeated singles record in the Jacksonville-based company. The budding star was set to put his winning streak on the line against Kyle Fletcher in a TNT Championship match next week on AEW Dynamite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Collision, The Protostar ambushed Hologram backstage, in the aftermath of which it was announced by Tony Khan that the masked grappler will likely be out of commission for the rest of the year due to injury. The latter's Conglomeration stable-mate, Orange Cassidy, has been announced as his substitute against Fletcher this coming Wednesday.

Ad

Fans have now jumped on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest update on Hologram. Users voiced their sympathy for the 26-year-old and wished for his speedy recovery. Commenters also bemoaned the fact that the Mexican star was missing out on the opportunity to face Kyle Fletcher, while at the same time expressing excitement over The Aussie Arrow's upcoming bout against Orange Cassidy, anticipating that it may be of the same quality as a singles match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor. One user also speculated on whether Hologram had sustained an injury during his trios match this past Wednesday, and the implications of his hiatus on the seemingly imminent debut of his rival, "El Clon".

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen when Hologram will return on AEW programming.

Announcements for next week's AEW Dynamite

The October 1 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite will celebrate the Six-Year Anniversary of the Tony Khan-led company's flagship show. Besides appearances from former Women's World Champion Toni Storm and the recently reunited Jurassic Express, four matches have been announced for the upcoming show, namely:

  • Darby Allin and Kris Statlander vs Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir [Mixed Tag Team Match]
  • Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders vs The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs) and Hangman Adam Page
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Orange Cassidy [TNT Championship Match]
  • Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks vs Kenny Omega and Brodido
Ad
Announcements for Dynamite&#039;s Six-Year Anniversary [Image Credits: AEW&#039;s official website (allelitewrestling.com)]
Announcements for Dynamite's Six-Year Anniversary [Image Credits: AEW's official website (allelitewrestling.com)]

It remains to be seen what else Tony Khan will have in store for viewers this coming week on Dynamite.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications