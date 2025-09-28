"This has AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor potential" - Fans react after Tony Khan gives a disappointing update on AEW star

An AEW fan-favorite has been pulled out of his title match next week due to injury, as per Tony Khan's recent announcement. Now, fans are reacting to Hologram seemingly being put on the shelf and replaced in his championship bout by Orange Cassidy. The erstwhile Aramis made his All Elite Wrestling debut around July last year, where he was presented with a new gimmick and ring-name, &quot;Hologram&quot;. The luchador has been dominant inside the squared circle since then, boasting an impressive undefeated singles record in the Jacksonville-based company. The budding star was set to put his winning streak on the line against Kyle Fletcher in a TNT Championship match next week on AEW Dynamite. However, on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Collision, The Protostar ambushed Hologram backstage, in the aftermath of which it was announced by Tony Khan that the masked grappler will likely be out of commission for the rest of the year due to injury. The latter's Conglomeration stable-mate, Orange Cassidy, has been announced as his substitute against Fletcher this coming Wednesday. Fans have now jumped on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest update on Hologram. Users voiced their sympathy for the 26-year-old and wished for his speedy recovery. Commenters also bemoaned the fact that the Mexican star was missing out on the opportunity to face Kyle Fletcher, while at the same time expressing excitement over The Aussie Arrow's upcoming bout against Orange Cassidy, anticipating that it may be of the same quality as a singles match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor. One user also speculated on whether Hologram had sustained an injury during his trios match this past Wednesday, and the implications of his hiatus on the seemingly imminent debut of his rival, &quot;El Clon&quot;. mimi🤷🏻‍♀️ @mimisperceptionLINKOrange Cassidy isn’t a bad replacement by any means. This has AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor potential for another last minute substitution-goated match.EliteD. @XtheELITExScLINKSo he got injured Wednesday you mean..Alex 🇲🇽🇺🇲 @thekidd203LINKMaybe this would be a good way to put Arez underneath the Hologram mask but have him act as a heel, before turning on the Conglomeration. Then the real Hologram returns and confronts him.BATMAN Arkansas @ArkansasBatmanLINKWell their goes kyle chance to end hologram streak on wensedayJonathan Davis @SurvivingCrazyLINKPrayers and good thoughtsLeeHill @leehillis23LINKBut what about clon?It remains to be seen when Hologram will return on AEW programming. Announcements for next week's AEW DynamiteThe October 1 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite will celebrate the Six-Year Anniversary of the Tony Khan-led company's flagship show. Besides appearances from former Women's World Champion Toni Storm and the recently reunited Jurassic Express, four matches have been announced for the upcoming show, namely: Darby Allin and Kris Statlander vs Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir [Mixed Tag Team Match]Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders vs The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs) and Hangman Adam PageKyle Fletcher (c) vs Orange Cassidy [TNT Championship Match]Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks vs Kenny Omega and BrodidoAnnouncements for Dynamite's Six-Year Anniversary [Image Credits: AEW's official website (allelitewrestling.com)]It remains to be seen what else Tony Khan will have in store for viewers this coming week on Dynamite.