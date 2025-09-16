  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "This comment won’t age well," "You'll be coming back to WWE" - Fans react after top star confirms plan to retire in AEW

"This comment won’t age well," "You'll be coming back to WWE" - Fans react after top star confirms plan to retire in AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Sep 16, 2025 02:43 GMT
An AEW champion does not seem interested in leaving AEW anytime soon [Image Credits: AEW
An AEW champion does not seem interested in leaving AEW anytime soon [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)]

One of AEW's top stars and champions has hinted that she plans to finish her career in the Tony Khan-led company. Fans are now reacting to the remarks shared by the talent in question, who is none other than Toni Storm.

Ad

The Timeless One joined All Elite Wrestling back in 2022, following on the heels of the underwhelming conclusion of her WWE run the year prior. Despite starting off strong in NXT UK and afterwards on NXT, Toni's stint on the Stamford-based company's main roster left much to be desired, prompting her to request her release, which the sports entertainment juggernaut granted her.

Storm's career has taken a notably positive turn since she signed with AEW, however. The New Zealand-born Australian is currently enjoying her fourth reign as the promotion's Women's World Champion, and is set to defend the strap against three other opponents this Saturday at All Out : Toronto. During her recent appearance on the Sandman Podcast, Storm revealed that she was a "lifer for AEW", strongly indicating that she would like to finish her career there.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Fans have now flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Toni Storm's long-term commitment to All Elite Wrestling. While a few users argued that The Illustrious One could be back at her old stomping grounds in a few years, most other responses asserted WWE's underutilization of her, and celebrated Toni's desire to stay in AEW for the foreseeable future.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Whether Storm will ever be featured on WWE television again remains to be seen.

Toni Storm's title defense at AEW All Out 2025

Almost two weeks ago, on the September 6 edition of Saturday Night Collision, Toni Storm teamed up with Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron to defeat Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, Skye Blue and Thekla in an All-Star 8-person tag bout. The Triangle of Madness ambushed the babyfaces post-match, but thankfully Jamie Hayter arrived to even the odds and chase the heel alliance away. Afterwards, Storm took up a microphone and declared that she would defend her Women's World Championship against Hayter, Statlander and Thekla at All Out : Toronto on September 20.

Ad
Match graphic for Women&#039;s World Title four-way at All Out 2025 [Source: All Elite Wrestling on X]
Match graphic for Women's World Title four-way at All Out 2025 [Source: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen whether Toni Storm will walk out of Canada with her belt this weekend.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications