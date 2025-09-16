"This comment won’t age well," "You'll be coming back to WWE" - Fans react after top star confirms plan to retire in AEW

One of AEW's top stars and champions has hinted that she plans to finish her career in the Tony Khan-led company. Fans are now reacting to the remarks shared by the talent in question, who is none other than Toni Storm. The Timeless One joined All Elite Wrestling back in 2022, following on the heels of the underwhelming conclusion of her WWE run the year prior. Despite starting off strong in NXT UK and afterwards on NXT, Toni's stint on the Stamford-based company's main roster left much to be desired, prompting her to request her release, which the sports entertainment juggernaut granted her. Storm's career has taken a notably positive turn since she signed with AEW, however. The New Zealand-born Australian is currently enjoying her fourth reign as the promotion's Women's World Champion, and is set to defend the strap against three other opponents this Saturday at All Out : Toronto. During her recent appearance on the Sandman Podcast, Storm revealed that she was a &quot;lifer for AEW&quot;, strongly indicating that she would like to finish her career there. Fans have now flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Toni Storm's long-term commitment to All Elite Wrestling. While a few users argued that The Illustrious One could be back at her old stomping grounds in a few years, most other responses asserted WWE's underutilization of her, and celebrated Toni's desire to stay in AEW for the foreseeable future. Tito SanTanChez. @bengal4eversonLINKI feel like this comment won’t age well in the future hahaAditya Prasad @Adiii7781LINKWe all know, you'll be coming back to WWE after 2-3 years..Tim Faye @richhatemLINKBecause WWE fumbled herHarry @cenationcityLINKGood, WWE would absolutely ruin her.Glen Coco @ItsDaQBLINKFeel like that is what sting probably said about WCW lolsuzuki @sicksuzukiLINKthats why shes the aceWhether Storm will ever be featured on WWE television again remains to be seen. Toni Storm's title defense at AEW All Out 2025Almost two weeks ago, on the September 6 edition of Saturday Night Collision, Toni Storm teamed up with Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron to defeat Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, Skye Blue and Thekla in an All-Star 8-person tag bout. The Triangle of Madness ambushed the babyfaces post-match, but thankfully Jamie Hayter arrived to even the odds and chase the heel alliance away. Afterwards, Storm took up a microphone and declared that she would defend her Women's World Championship against Hayter, Statlander and Thekla at All Out : Toronto on September 20. Match graphic for Women's World Title four-way at All Out 2025 [Source: All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen whether Toni Storm will walk out of Canada with her belt this weekend.