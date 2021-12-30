New details regarding Toni Storm's WWE release - Reports

Toni Storm has reportedly parted ways with WWE after requesting her release from the company, which was granted. She recently competed in a triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at a Live Event in Washington, DC. Now, there are some new details regarding her release from WWE.

According to the latest update PWInsider, Toni Storm flew herself home on Wednesday morning from Baltimore. The triple threat bout, which also involved Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, reportedly went down as scheduled. Nothing occurred during the match that may have caused Toni Storm to ask for her release.

The 26-year-old star had her last televised match on the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown, where she unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title. At Survivor Series, Toni Storm represented the blue brand in the women's elimination tag team match.

Toni Storm on her WWE main roster call-up

Before showing up on SmackDown, Toni Storm competed on NXT and NXT UK. She is a former NXT UK Women's Champion. Her first match on the blue brand was against Zelina Vega, which she won.

Prior to her WWE release, Toni Storm opened up about her main roster call-up during an appearance on the Out of Character podcast.

"Did a few dark matches, did my best, and then next thing I know, I’m on SmackDown and it’s been a crazy ride ever since. My whole life has changed... I have this undying respect for this industry, it’s what I’ve been doing my whole life but now, I’m like, ‘oh wow, I have so much respect for what people do up here,’ and it really is top-notch quality. I’m just putting everything into bettering myself and showing I can hang here," said Storm. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Toni Storm had the potential to be a big star in WWE, and she was over the fans. It'll be interesting to see where she ends up next.

