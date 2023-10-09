"This is the company's error, not his" - Konnan criticizes recently returned AEW star's booking

WCW veteran Konnan recently criticized the booking of a certain AEW star. He has been the topic of conversation with regard to how he has been booked, so some of this isn't a surprise. This star in question is Wardlow.

On the last episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow made his return for the first time since losing the TNT Championship on Collision's debut episode back in June. He returned with a heel-like personality, immediately putting away his opponent that night, the also-returning Griff Garrison, in what was an absolute squash match.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized AEW for the way they booked Wardlow, saying that it was as if he was reset. Last time around, he was a face in a feud with both Luchasaurus and Christian Cage, so this sudden shift to a heel role was as if a restart button was pushed. Konnan believed this was definitely on the promotion and not on him.

"They're trying to reset him again, give him another push when they had him hot as f**k and it's their fault that they had to restart him again. They had him in there with that guy, that Griff Garrison or whatever, he's kind of the broke-man Jericho wannabe. He was already in the ring, which you already know what that means. He kinda came off heel-ish, 'cause some fan like grabbed his arm and he pulled it away, so they might be starting him heel... This is the company's error, not his."

Konnan then talked about the crowd's reaction being underwhelming. But he knew that this was because he did not return from an injury or anything, so the return was not as significant, similar to what happened to Brian Cage's character in the past.

"And the crowd wasn't as happy as I thought they would be, like a big pop for him. Cause it's kinda like Brian Cage, like they never really do nothing with him, so why are we gonna get behind him." [6:40-7:38]

Wardlow seemingly teases his next target in AEW

Following his return last Wednesday on Dynamite, fans noticed that Wardlow has seemingly teased his next major opponent.

During his entrance, a fan noticed that his left wristband had a name written on it, and this was MJF. This could be a warning of who he was going after next.

It seems that the AEW World Champion has got his hands full, dealing with Jay White and Bullet Club Gold, Samoa Joe, and the challengers for his ROH World Tag Team title with Adam Cole.

The tweet about Wardlow's wristband can be found here.

After making short work of Griff Garrison, it would be interesting to see who would be Wardlow's next challenger or if he goes up the ladder and immediately goes after the man at the top.

