"This dude burning bridges," "Drew McIntyre if he had no aura" - Fans reacts after Ricochet issues scathing comments against WWE

Ricochet recently made some comments against WWE. Fans have since taken to social media to give their thoughts on the situation.

Before joining AEW, Ricochet wrestled for the sports entertainment giant for several years between 2018 and 2024. He started in NXT, where he was pushed as one of the top stars on the brand. He even captured the NXT North American Championship during this time. His antics on the black and silver brand meant it didn't take long for him to receive a call-up to the main roster. Despite succeeding initially, the former Intercontinental Champion's booking became stagnant over the years, leading to him eventually leaving the company.

Now that he is signed to AEW, the One and Only star recently claimed that he left WWE because the company ruined his love and passion for professional wrestling.

"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again," he wrote.

Many fans were not happy about his comments, and they took to social media to voice their thoughts about the AEW star. Check out some of the reactions below:

Tony Khan wants Ricochet to stay in AEW forever

Since arriving in AEW last year, Ricochet has been a prominent feature on AEW TV. He had a good performance in the Continental Classic Tournament and was even involved in a storyline with Swerve Strickland. He also competed for the AEW International Championship, and it looks like his performances have impressed Tony Khan.

During a recent interview with Z100 New York, Tony Khan called the former WWE star one of the best wrestlers on the planet and said he hopes the One and Only star remains in AEW forever.

"He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that... He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain Ricochet that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion. I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now." (H/T - Cultaholic)

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar.

