The WWE roster is in a constant state of fluctuation, with new superstars joining the company while others leave or are released. This has been the case again as Edge departed the company after a legendary run. He was taken off the SmackDown intro video package, which hit fans hard.

Edge has been a part of the Stamford-based company for nearly three decades, having been there since the Attitude Era. He enjoyed a sensational run in the company, becoming a four-time WWE Champion, a five-time Intercontinental Champion, a seven-time World Heavyweight Champion, and a 14-time Tag Team Champion. He also main-evented WrestleMania twice, including a legendary match against The Undertaker.

His return to WWE in 2020 at the Royal Rumble was mesmerizing, and at the end of his three-year run, he ended up joining AEW. He debuted at WrestleDream in an epic moment, attacking Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and Christian Cage.

Fans on Twitter noted that The Rated-R Superstar was removed from the SmackDown intro and had a variety of reactions to it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wasn't surprised by Edge joining AEW

When news broke about Edge's contract expiring on September 30, most expected him to show up in AEW.

Booker T commented on The Ultimate Opportunist's move to Tony Khan's company, stating that he wasn't surprised by it.

"I wasn't shocked. I wasn't surprised one bit. To be able to just take a break, and be able to do it, and get paid to do it, it's kind of cool too. I know exactly what he's talking about, as far as working with the young guys as well. When I left WWE, I felt a weight was lifted off my shoulder too, because you are on the road. For me, when I was working with TNA, it was like going every other Tuesday or Wednesday, working for a couple of days, and come home and I'm off for a couple of weeks and go back. So, I was like, man, this is a cakewalk. I can do this for another five years That's what I am thinking."

Edge will make his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling on the October 10, 2023 episode of Dynamite in Kansas City, where he will take on Luchasaurus. Before that, he will feature on the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.