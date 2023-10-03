30-time champion removed from WWE intro

In the latest news, WWE has removed the multi-time champion from its intro video package after making his way into rival promotion AEW.

The star in question is Adam Copeland (fka Edge), who has been a four-time WWE Champion, a seven-time World Heavyweight Champion, a five-time Intercontinental Champion, and a 14-time Tag Team Champion with several stars such as Hulk Hogan, Christian, Randy Orton, Chris Jerico, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio.

A few weeks ago, the 30-time champion had his last match with the Stamford-based promotion on Friday Night SmackDown. Edge collided against Sheamus in his final match and emerged victorious in his hometown, Toronto.

The Hall of Famer's contract with World Wrestling Entertainment expired on September 30 as he made his All Elite Wrestling Debut on October 1 at WrestleDream PPV under his real name.

The Rated-R Superstar's last appearance in WWE's intro video package was at No Mercy on September 30. However, after making a jump ship into Tony Khan's promotion, the Stamford-based company updated its intro as Seth Rollins replaced Edge in the video package during the October 2 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Check out the transition below:

Kurt Angle reacts to Edge's AEW debut after exiting WWE

As mentioned above, Adam Copeland made his debut at AEW WrestleDream and is set to wrestle full-time on weekly programs.

The 49-year-old made his appearance during the final moments of the PPV against his real-life best friend, Christian Cage. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reacted to Edge reuniting with Cage and recollected their former team ECK (EdgeChristianKurt).

"Glad to see @EdgeRatedR reunite with his brother @Christian4Peepsin AEW. Kick a** boys! #neverforgetTeamECK (EdgeChristianKurt)," Angle posted.

As of now, the 30-time champion is set to face Luchasaurus in singles action on the October 11 edition of AEW Dynamite. It will be exciting for the Hall of Famer to venture into a new promotion after spending years in World Wrestling Entertainment.

What did you think about WWE removing Edge from its intro?

