"This goes so hard," "Perfect pairing" - Fans erupt after Elias seemingly confirms he's joining major AEW group

Elijah (fka WWE's Elias) popped up today in a place few fans expected to see him: alongside AEW/ROH duo The Righteous. Fans have now reacted to the former WWE star's possible signing with Tony Khan's promotions.

Elias was a popular WWE star, and fans were stunned when the company released him in September 2023. He quickly rejoined the independent circuit but has kept a low profile over the last year. Today, he appeared in a video with Vincent and Dutch, aka The Righteous.

The Righteous are primarily active in Ring of Honor, but they occasionally compete on AEW television, specifically Saturday Night Collision. The video posted on social media today indicates that Elijah is now a member of the group, and fans had a lot to say on the subject, with one X/Twitter user calling it a perfect pairing:

"Got damn. Perfect pairing."

The reactions to the video seemed overwhelmingly positive, with several fans cheering the inclusion of the former Elias:

"I dig this. Much better fit than lancer archer was," wrote user @KaitlynnCounts.

"Yes! Yes! Yes! This is the future! @TonyKhan make this happen!" wrote @HenryPhill90049.

Several fans seem excited to "run" with Elijah again:

"Me!!! I do!!! I dig it," wrote @ChibiRenjiLover.

"This is actually incredible. I’m running with yall. I love this."

Others commented on the quality of the video teaser, noting that it had them hyped for Elijah's AEW debut:

"This goes so hard."

Former WWE Superstar Elias is open to competing in AEW

Elias captivated fans with his creative segments and songs in WWE, but his final year in the company left a lot to be desired. The 37-year-old found new life on the independent scene, but he's remained open to offers from major promotions.

In a recent signing with K&S Wrestlefest, he revealed his interest in testing the waters of AEW, TNA Wrestling, or a Japanese promotion. However, he noted that he wasn't in any hurry:

"I think I told you, for the last months of my career in WWE, I was beating on the door, trying to have fun, make something happen, and it wasn’t happening. So to go out to an indie show, have some fun, doing the things I’ve always wanted to do, put me right back into it. So I’ve been enjoying that, man. If AEW or TNA or Japan or something like that, if an opportunity comes up, maybe take it, see what they’ve got to say, but there’s no rush or anything like that," he said.

The former Elias has proven himself to be a major star on television. Whether Elijah will walk with The Righteous on AEW TV remains to be seen.

